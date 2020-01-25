WRESTLING
Vikings take second to Millard South at Plattsmouth Invite
PLATTSMOUTH — The Class B, No. 9 Northwest wrestling team finished second at the Plattsmouth Invite Saturday.
The Vikings had no champions but did have five medalists, helping them finish tied for second with 134 points.
Class A, No. 1 Millard South captured the tournament with 280.5 points.
Despite finish with no champions, Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts was more than pleased with what he saw from the Vikings.
“I was impressed with what we did,” he said. “The kids came in, fought and battled hard against very good competition. I was not disappointed in anyone. Millard South is just a great team with a lot of quality wrestlers.”
Four Vikings lost to Millard South wrestlers in the finals.
Grady Arends, No. 6 at 113, lost to Class A No. 2 Caleb Coyle 5-3, while at 138, No. 2 Collin Quandt lost to Class A, No. 1 Tyler Antoniak 5-0. At 152, Austin Cooley was pinned by No. 2 Scott Roberton in 1:57. And in a battle of No. 1s at 220, Grady Griess fell to Isaac Trumble for the second time this season, this time 13-4.
Brady Isley (third, 132), Owen Friesen (fourth, 145) and Victor Isele (fifth, 182) were the other medalists.
“I think we’re peaking at the right time. We had some big wins today and lost to some really good kids,” Sybrandts said.
Northwest wrestles at Adams Central Tuesday.
Plattsmouth Invite
Team Standings
Millard South 280.5, Northwest 134, Harlan, Iowa 134, Blair 128, Bellevue East 121, Pierce 96.5, Seward 93, Ralston 89, Plattsmouth 84.5, Fairbury 67, Auburn 66, Schuyler 59, Waverly 57.5, Omaha Gross 40, Falls City 33, Elkhorn 32, Lincoln High 31.
Championship results
106 — Cash Duncan, SEW, pinned Cael, Nielsen, PLA, 0:29; 113 — Caleb Coyle, MS, dec. Grady Arends, NW, 5-3; 120 — Garrett Grice, BE, maj. dec. Joel Adams, MS, 17-7; 126 — Ethan Lemon, HAR, dec. Michael Mass, RAL, 7-2; 132 — Daniel DeRosier, BE, pinned Caden Corcoran, RAL, 2:24; 138 — Tyler Antoniak, MS, dec. Collin Quandt, NW, 5-0; 145 — Antrell, MS, tech fall Noah Talmadge, RAL, 27-12; 152 — Scott Robertson, MS, pinned Austin Cooley, NW, 1:57; 160 — Blake Smith, MS, pinned Treyton Jones, BLA, 0:22; 170 — Carter Bendorf, HAR, pinned Brandon Kabourek, OG, 2:29; 182 — William Marxsen, SCH, dec. Ian Byington, MS, 2-1; 195 — Seth Farmanik, FAI, pinned Nathan Henry, HAR, 4:12; 220 — Isaac Trumble, MS, maj. dec. Grady Griess, NW, 13-4; 285 — Preston Welch, BE, dec. David Hernandez, RAL, 4-1.
Alberts leads GICC at Centennial Conference Tourney
KEARNEY — Ben Alberts led Grand Island Central Catholic at the Centennial Conference Tournament.
Alberts went 3-1 during the tournament and finished with a 12-2 major decision in the 145-pound third-place match.
Teammate Jackson Farias finished fourth at 106.
Centennial Conference Meet
Team Standings
David City Aquinas 143, Fremont Bergan 166, Wahoo Neumann 115.5, Lincoln Christian 102, Omaha Concordia 93, Kearney Catholic 77, Boys Town 73.5, Columbus Scotus 57.5, Lincoln Lutheran 28, Grand Island CC 21, Hastings St. Cecilia 7.
Championship results
106 — Aaron Ohnoutka, WN, pinned Sam Luther, KC, 1:14; 113 — Zander Kavan, DCA, dec. Isaac Wegrzyn, LC, 6-0; 120 — Caden Arps, FB, pinned Grant Wells, LL, 1:34; 126 — Zack Zitek, DCA, pinned Eli Wegrzyn, LC, 4:17; 132 — Nick Taylor, CS, dec. Noah Scott, DCA, 4-0; 138 — Christopher Nickolite, DCA, dec. Christopher Feldner, KC, 4-2, SV-1; 145 — Cameron Scrad, DCA, med. forf. over Nicholas Asche; 152 — Nolan Eller, DCA, dec. Jaxson Daake, KC, 3-1; 160 — Samuel Brana, WN, pinned Dylan Marchand, FB, 3:29; 170 — Koa McIntyre, FB, pinned Ben Kment, DCA, 1:28; 182 — Jay Ballard, BT, maj. dec. Evan Hand, CS, 14-4; 195 — Nolan Schultz, DCA, pinned Martin Meraz, FB, 3:14; 220 — Peyton Cone, FB, maj. dec. Jon Matulka, WN, 10-0; 285 — Eli Simonson, FB, maj. dec. Owen Schramm, DCA, 8-0.
