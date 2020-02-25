Heartland Lutheran opens D2-7 tourney with win over Hampton
CAIRO — The Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team opened the Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 Tournament with a victory.
Ben Oman and Josh Rathjen each scored 16 points to lead the Red Hornets to a 52-36 win over Hampton Tuesday at Centura High School.
Quinston Larsen chipped in 12 points for Heartland Lutheran.
HL coach Phil Bader said he was pleased with what he saw, especially in the second half. However, he was disappointed in the free-throw shooting as the Red Hornets were 6 of 20.
“I thought our defense improved and made their shots harder in the second half, even though they still scored points,” Bader said. “I thought we played well offensively but we’ve got to hit our free throws. Too many points were left out there. But still it’s a win in the postseason.”
Drake Schafer paced the Hawks with 16 points.
The Red Hornets will Giltner, who defeated High Plains 36-24, in the final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Hampton (3-18) 5 12 9 10—36
Heartland Lutheran (10-13) 11 14 10 17—52
HAMPTON—Block 5, Schafer 16, Eckart 5, Parsley 3, Nissen 2, Wolinski 2, Arndt 3.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Oman 16, Larsen 12, Weaver 6, Rathjen 16, Nyanok 2.
Grand Island Central Catholic advances to C2-8 final
ORD — Class C-2 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic moved the Class C-2, Subdistrict 8 Tournament final Tuesday.
Isaac Herbek had a game-high 23 points to lead the Crusaders past Arcadia/Loup City 73-31 Thursday at Ord High School.
Tanner Turek added 12 points for the Crusaders, who scored 20 points in the first quarter and 24 points in the third quarter.
Jadyn Scott paced the Rebels with 12 points.
GICC plays Centura, a 57-42 win over Ravenna in the subdistrict final at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Arcadia/Loup City (13-10) 12 7 9 3—31
Grand Island CC (21-3) 20 13 24 16—73
ARCADIA/LOUP CITY—Jones 6, Kusek 12, Scott 6, Dethlefs 2, Garrelts 2, Ducker 3
GRAND ISLAND CC—Martinez 8, Bales 6, Herbek 23, Lowry 8, Jengmer 4, Turek 12, Wenzl 6, Henke 2, Kenna 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.