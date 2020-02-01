SWIMMING
Novinski leads Islander boys at Westside Invite
OMAHA — Jonathan Novinski continues to shine for the Grand Island Senior High swimming team.
Novinski won both the 200 freestyle and 50 freestyle Saturday to help the Islanders finish third at the Omaha Westside Invite.
Novinski captured the 200 freestyle with a new meet and pool record 1:42.44, while taking the 50 freestyle at 22.22. Both were automatic state times.
Doug Lewandowski was second in the 50 freestyle (22.31), while Kai Wilson was second in the 500 freestyle (4:55.94) and Luke Dankert was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.44). All times were automatic state qualifying times.
The 200 medley relay of Lewandowski Dankert Colby Setlik and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo finished third (1:42.87), while the 200 freestyle relay of Lewandowski, Dankert, Wilson and Novinski took third (1:31. 34), and the 400 freestyle relay of Novinski, Setlik, Sambula-Monzalvo and Wilson came in fourth (3:22.88). All times were state qualifying automatic times.
The girls came in ninth with 25 points.
WRESTLING
Grand Island grapplers win Norfolk Invite
NORFOLK — Four champions helped Grand Island take the Norfolk Invite title Saturday.
Juan Pedro (No. 1 at 113), Rogelio Ruiz (120), Blake Cushing (No. 2 at 126) and Tyler Salpas (145) won help individual titles in helping the Class A, No. 8 Islanders score 172.5, 7.5 more than No. 3 Columbus.
Pedro pinned Millard North’s Solomon Allergeiligen in 1:59 in the 113 final, while Ruiz earned a 4-2 victory over Columbus’ Clay Cerny at 120. Cushing posted a 10-3 victory over Norfolk’s Weston Godfrey at 126 and Salpas defeated Norfolk’s Jacob Licking 7-4 in the 145 final.
Ein Obermiller (second, 106), Kael Kingery (second, 132), Brody Arrants (second, 138), Ethan Steinfeldt (third, 152), Kolby Lukasiewicz (fourth, 160), Alex Rodriguez (second, 220) and Michael Isele (fourth, 285) were the other medalists.
Norfolk Invite
Team Standings
Grand Island 172.5, Columbus 165, Millard North 160, Norfolk 154, Fremont 55, South Sioux City 37, Lincoln Northeast 27.
Championship results
106 — Adrian Bice, COL, pinned Ein Obermiller, GI, 3:36; 113 — Juan Pedro, GI, pinned Solomon Allerheiligen, MN, 1:59; 120 — Rogelio Ruiz, GI, dec. Clay Cerny, COL, 4-2; 126 — Blake Cushing, GI, dec. Weston Godfrey, NOR, 10-3; 132 — Aaron Dittmer, NOR, pinned Cayden Kucera, COL, 1:31; 138 — Peyton Meink, MN, dec. Brody Arrants, GI, 8-2; 145 — Tyler Salpas, GI, dec. Jacob Licking, NOR, 7-4; 152 — Josh Licking, NOR, dec. Rylee Iburg, COL, 8-1; 160 — Guillermo Espinoza, MN, dec. Brayden Splater, NOR, 2-1, TB-1; 170 — Blayze Standley, COL, pinned Connor Rinn, MN, 1:29; 182 — Anthony DeAndra, COL, dec. Hunter Mangelsen, NOR, 7-1; 195 — Kasten Grape, COL, pinned Jon Keller, MN, 3:37; 220 — Garret Moser, FRE, pinned Alex Rodriguez, GI, 2:34; 285 — Zephaniah Sivels, MN, 5:18.
Vikings take third at Central Conference
LEXINGTON — The Northwest wrestling team finished third at the Central Conference Meet Saturday.
The Class B, No. 9 Vikings had three champions to help them score 167.5 points. Aurora won the meet with 192.5 points.
Grady Arends (No. 5 at 113), Austin Cooley (152) and Grady Griess (No. 1 220) were the champions for Northwest.
Arends scored an escape with about 15 seconds left to defeat Adams Central’s Tristen Obermiller 7-6 in the 113 final, while Cooley pinned Seward’s Jordan Sovert in 3:29 at 152 and Griess stuck Lexington’s James Herandez in 1:33 in the 220 final.
Caleb Alcort (sixth, 106), Brady Isley (second, 132), Collin Quandt (second, 138), Owen Friesen (third, 145), Alex Cabello (fourth, 160), Victor Isele (fifth, 182) and Brody Stutzman (fourth, 285) were the other medalists for the Vikings.
“We have a tough conference with good teams and individuals,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “We had 10 medalists with three conference champs so I can’t complain about that. We had a few kids give great efforts.”
Aurora’s Trevor Kluck earned the Central Conference most valuable wrestler after winning the 138-pound weight class. The No. 1-rated Kluck earned a 10-5 win over the No. 2 Quandt.
Central Conference Meet
Team Standings
Aurora 192.5, York 172, Northwest 167.5, Columbus Lakeview 152.5, Seward 125, Schuyler 95.5, Lexington 91, Adams Central 90, Holdrege 67.5, Crete 44.
Championship results
106 — Caden Svoboda, AUR, pinned Owen Bargen, CL, 5:09; 113 — Grady Arends, NW, dec. Tristen Obermiller, AC, 7-6; 120 — Thomas Ivey, YOR, maj. dec. Devon Ackles, AC, 12-2; 126 — Kaleb Eliker, YOR, dec. Lucien Engel, CL, 7-6; 132 — Logan Jaixen, CL, dec. Brady Isley, NW, 6-0; 138 — Trevor Kluck, NW, dec. Collin Quandt, NW, 10-5; 145 — Sean Martin, SEW, dec. Treven Melroy, HOL, 6-2; 152 — Austin Cooley, NW, pinned Jordan Sovert, SEW, 3:29; 160 — Kolby Wessels, AUR, maj. dec. Mason Bisbee, SEW, 13-4; 170 — Kobe Lyons, YOR, maj. dec. Mack Owens, AUR, 12-0; 182 — William Marxsen, SCH, dec. Brekyn Papineau, AUR, 9-2; 195 — Imanol Munoz, HOL, dec. Jacob Diaz, YOR, 6-1, SV-1; 220 — Grady Griess, NW, pinned James Hernandez, LEX, 1:33; 285 — Aaron Jividen, AUR, pinned Beau Woods, YOR, 4:36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.