BROKEN BOW — Anselmo-Merna battled its way to a 45-33 win over Heartland Lutheran in a Class D-2, Subdistrict 7 semifinal.

Kaitlyn Jacquot scored 15 points to lead the Coyotes.

“We got down 8-0 in the first quarter and brought it back to 8-4,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said. “We actually took the lead at a couple of points in the second quarter, but they finished on a six-point run.”

Bills said the Red Hornets hung in the second half, but they weren’t able to close the gap.

“The second half they’d get ahead and we’d catch up a little bit,” Bills said. “We played really well. They’re a very quick team. We hung with them but that was the deciding factor.

“We battled and played really hard. We played great defense. Our kids can play half-court defense with just about anybody and hold them down.”

Senior Jessica Zehendner led Heartland Lutheran with 12 points. The Red Hornets end their season at 7-17.

Heartland Lutheran (7-17) 4 11 8 10—33

Anselmo-Merna (14-8) 8 13 13 11—45

HEARTLAND LUTHERAN — Bexten 6, Graham 4, Van Bibber 5, Maier 6, Zehendner 12.

ANSELMO-MERNA — Zimmer 6, Safranek 7, Jacquot 15, Burnett 5, Downing 1, Cooksley 2, Chandler 9.

