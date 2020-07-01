Legion_Baseball_Logo

U-Save Pharmacy splits with Kearney

KEARNEY — The U-Save Pharmacy seniors and Kearney Jersey’s traded convincing wins Wednesday.

In the opener, Kearney rolled to an 11-0 victory in five innings by putting the game away with seven runs in the fourth.

U-Save Pharmacy (4-6) ended the second game with six runs in the fifth inning to take a 13-5 victory.

Ernesto Martinez went 3-for-3 with an RBI for U-Save. Jackson Hansen drove in four runs.

Ariel Hernandez went the distance, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

U-Save 000 00—0 3 1

Kearney 103 7x—11 10 0

WP—Bonner. LP—Gangwish. 2B—K, Hunt. 3B—K, Hunt.

U-Save (4-6) 221 26—13 6 5

Kearney 014 00—5 7 4

WP—Hernandez. LP—Schnacker.2B—US, Hansen.

Five Points splits at home vs. Waverly

The Five Points Bank juniors and Waverly each took away a victory from Wednesday’s doubleheader at Ryder Park.

Five Points took the opener 4-3 on Carson Leiting’s RBI walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Leiting had two of Five Points’ five hits.

Eli Arends picked up the win with three innings of relief work. He allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

In the second game, Waverly opened with five runs in the first inning en route to a 9-2 victory.

Cohen Evans and Tycen Nelson each had two hits for Five Points (7-3)

Waverly 000 210—3 8 2

Five Points 100 011 1—4 5 0

WP—Arends.

Waverly 500 022 0—9 10 0

Five Points (7-3) 001 010 0—2 7 4

LP—Sweley. 2B—FP, Nelson.

