Wenzl helps Five Points at A6 junior tourney
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Brayden Wenzl helped the Five Points Bank be successful during its Class A, Area 6 junior tournament game Sunday in South Sioux City.
Wenzl was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, while scoring two runs as the Grand Island juniors during a 9-3 win over Gretna.
Five Points scored 4-0 in the second inning and never looked back. Jaden Jurgensmier had a double.
Zack Kissack earned the victory while giving up only one hit with a strikeout during five innings of work.
Five Points Bank will play at 7 p.m. Monday.
Gretna 000 201 0—3 3 1
Five Points Bank 042 300 X—9 8 2
WP — Kissack. LP — NA. 2B — Jurgensmier
Dinsdale’s season ends in loss
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Tom Dinsdale Auto saw its season come to an during the Class A, Area 6 junior tournament Sunday.
South Sioux City scored three runs in the opening inning and the Grand Island juniors never recovered during a 4-0 loss.
However, Dinsdale had the base loaded and brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh but couldn’t convert.
Grand Island was held to three hits. Aidan Keyes, Tyler Douglass and Gage Brockmeier all recorded the hits.
South Sioux City 300 100 0—4 7 0
Dinsdale Auto 000 000 0—0 3 3
WP — NA. LP — Perez.