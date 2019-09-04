Northwest fourth at York Invite
YORK — Another dominant performance by Danica Badura led Aurora to the team title at Wednesday’s York Invitational while Northwest came in fourth.
Badura shot a 70 to win individual honors by 22 strokes. That helped the Huskies edge York 390-391 for the championship.
Northwest finished with a 421 and a pair of medalists — Hailey Schster (sixth, 99) and Lanie Fry (11th, 104).
York Invitational
Team Scoring
Aurora 390, York 391, Papillion-La Vista 409, Northwest 421, Waverly 436, Seward 464, Gothenburg 505, Lexington 505, York JV 524, Columbus Lakeview 527, Schuyler 547.
Individual Medalists
1, Danica Badura, Aurora, 70; 2, Riley Stuhr, York, 92; 3, Lilly Holthus, York, 93; 4, Brooklyn Wrice, Papillion-La Vista, 98; 5, Abby York, York, 99; 6, Hailey Schuster, Northwest, 99; 7, Grace Lyons, Papillion-La Vista, 100; 8, Emily Pedersen, Aurora, 101; 9, Brooklyn Holloway, Papillion-La Vista, 101; 10, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 102; 11, Lanie Fry, Northwest, 104; 12, Riley Darbro, Aurora, 105; 13, Jaidyn Hall, Waverly, 105; 14, Mackynna Gross, Seward, 106; 15, Kirsten Fike, York, 107.
Northwest Scores
Hailey Schuster 99, Lanie Fry 104, Avery Hermesch 108, Bria Berrelez 110, Olivia Ottman 111.
Islanders place 7th at Pius
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High placed seventh out of 17 teams at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout Tuesday at Highlands Golf Course.
The Islanders finished with a 359 behind personal bests from Sam Hansen (88), Sadie Pehrson (100) and Ashley Peers (111).
Grand Island was led by Lilly Zoellner, who finished one stroke out of medal contention, with an 85. Paige Pehrson was right behind her with an 86.
Lincoln Pius X Shootout
Team Scoring
Lincoln Southwest 313, Millard North 322, North Platte 329, Papillion-La Vista 329, Lincoln Pius X Gold 337, Kearney 350, Grand Island 359, Omaha Marian 365, Lincoln East 367, Lincoln Southeast 374, Fremont 397, Beatrice 398, Columbus 418, Papillion-La Vista South 418, Lincoln Pius X Green 428.
