As the high school football playoffs begin this week, some schools are making what seems like an annual trip into the postseason.
Centura hasn’t been one of those teams, but the Centurions are hoping that this year is the start of becoming a playoff regular.
Centura went 6-3 this season to qualify for the Class C-2 field. It is only the seventh time that the Centurions are playing past the regular season and first since all classes except the 8-man divisions cut the postseason field down from 32 to 16 teams.
“It has been 30 years since we’ve been in the playoffs when it has been 16 teams,” first-year Centura head coach Cory Bohling said. “We made it a couple of times earlier this decade (2012 and ‘13), but those time we were the 32nd team in. So this is a big deal for our school.”
It wasn’t an easy road for Centura to make it this year. The Centurions were in the same district as No. 1-rated St. Paul, so barring an upset in their game they would need to go the wild card route.
Then quarterback Tyler Ruhl went down with an injury in the season opener, and Centura ended up losing to Twin River 18-12.
A 72-24 blowout loss to Doniphan-Trumbull the next week dropped the Centurions to 0-2.
“I was waiting for our superintendent to walk onto the field and tell me that he was going to find somebody else,” Bohling joked.
But that tough stretch helped set up a 6-1 finish to the season where the only loss was to St. Paul.
“We had a brand new coaching staff, and we were learning what worked for us,” Bohling said. “That Doniphan score looks terrible, but we got more out of that game than people would ever know. The kids fought hard until the end, and we felt good about our team.”
After a win over Superior, Ruhl returned for Centura’s victories over Hershey and Grand Island Central Catholic, even though Bohling said he wasn’t close to 100% until an Oct. 4 victory over Wood River.
Beating GICC 35-34 in a game that the Centurions trailed before Eli Wooden picked off a pass with 2:26 left was a turning point. Kile Bentley scored from 2 yards out with 45.5 seconds left to pull Centura within 34-33, and the Centurions went for two and got the win.
“At one point we probably had no business winning that game,” Bohling said.
It has been the Centurions’ mentality that has led to their success this season.
“Their mindset is our strength,” Bohling said. “One of the big things is they never get down on themselves. We never led at halftime until the Wood River game (in week six). But every week we came out and kept grinding.”
In seven games, Ruhl has completed 83 of 150 passes for 1,004 yards with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Bentley leads the defense with 27 solo and 89 assisted tackles.
“If you look at our team as a whole, we don’t have players who stand out,” Bohling said. “People ask me all the time how do you get what you get out of them? They work hard and we have a great coaching staff. Our assistants work hard to put the pieces in the right position to be successful. We have a great team.”
Centura isn’t content just to add a playoff appearance to the program’s short list. The Centurions will try to add to their lone two postseason victories — both earned in 1989 — but will have to do that with a return trip to St. Paul. The Wildcats won the earlier meeting 57-7 on Oct. 18.
“It’s tough in a couple of aspects,” Bohling said of drawing the rematch. “First, they are a very good team in a lot of areas. And then we played just two weeks ago.
“Our players have to win the mental battle with themselves. We are one of the top 16 teams. We’ve got a game plan where we are focusing on where we had success in some areas. When they get a big play, we have got to battle to keep that from getting us down.”
Not getting down is something that a team that went from 0-2 into the playoffs knows about.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
