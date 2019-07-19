The Central City/Fullerton Cornerstone juniors aren’t lacking experience heading into the Class B American Legion state tournament in McCook.
A large number of players were part of extremely young teams that took their lumps in 2016 and ‘17. But now Central City/Fullerton is returning to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
“A lot of these kids are four-year juniors,” head coach Eric Erickson said. “They didn’t get Pony B or Pony A. They went straight to it because in the two classes ahead of them, we had no bodies.
“All of the beatings they took three or four years ago — back then they were getting beat 14-2. Persistence and hard work pays off.”
Three-year player Jackson McGinnis has been through most of those ups and downs.
“Going from 4-20 to 15-3, it just shows all the hard work that we put into it,” he said. “It just feels amazing that our hard work paid off.”
Last year, Central City/Fullerton broke through to earn a state berth but went 0-2 there.
After winning the Area 5 tournament on its home field by beating Columbus Lakeview — one of the teams that defeated Central City/Fullerton at state last year — the team is ready to now use its state tournament experience to make a run at a championship.
“We’ll be used to it, and our team is older this year,” said Kale Jensen, who was the winning pitcher in the championship game. “We should be ready for it.”
Erickson said: “I think last year there was a lot of pressure. This year we know the deal.”
Pitching is one of the team’s biggest strengths. While most teams at state will throw their ace in the first round if he is available, Central City/Fullerton won’t for one reason.
“We’ve got no ace,” Erickson said. “On this whole team, there are eight boys who can throw. With the pitch count now days, you have to have that.
“Back in the day when (assistant coach and brother) Scott and I were playing, back in (1983) and ‘85, guys tore up their arms because coaches weren’t smart enough to get guys on the bench and ice on their arms. That’s why we have a pitch count now.”
Jensen and Tre Gonsior lead the team in wins and ERA. Michael Rutherford is near the team lead in wins, while reliever Grant Pickrel is near the top in ERA in his first year of pitching.
Gonsior, Pickrel, Kyle Knopik and Jensen all sport WHIPs below 1.13.
The offense hasn’t been as consistent as the team would like. Central City/Fullerton beat Lakeview in the area championship game 7-2 despite being no-hit until the fifth inning and having its top five batters in the lineup combine for only one hit.
“We’ve been waiting for everybody to start hitting the ball at the same time,” Erickson said. “Maybe that happens at state.”
Central City/Fullerton has eight players with an on-base percentage of .395 or higher. McGinnis, Jensen and Gonsior have the top batting averages while Erickson joins McGinnis and Jensen as the team’s RBI leaders.
Central City/Fullerton faces host McCook Saturday at 7 p.m. in the first round.
“I’m hoping to go as far as we can,” McGinnis said. “I’m not for sure how far we can go, but I hope that we can go to the championship. That’d be awesome.”
Broken Bow is another area team that qualified for the state tournament. It won the Area 6 tournament on its home field, beating top-seeded McCook 10-9 in the championship game.
Broken Bow got a no-hitter from Austin Harvey in an 8-0 win over Cozad en route to the championship.
Class C
Shelton-Gibbon and Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley are among the eight teams that will battle for the Class C juniors state title starting on Saturday.
Tri County is hosting the tournament at Cody Park’s Legion Field in Plymouth.
Shelton-Gibbon went undefeated in the Area 6 tournament on its home field to return to state after a one-year absence. It will face Tekamah-Herman Saturday at 5 p.m. in the first round.
PWG rolled to the Area 5 title in St. Paul and starts out against the host team Tri County at 8 p.m.