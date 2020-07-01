As a three-sport standout, Carson Cahoy faced plenty of options when it came time to decide on his athletic future in college.
The Grand Island Senior High quarterback and pole vaulter received NCAA Division I interest in both football and track and field.
But Cahoy’s decision ultimately came down to pursuing the sport that he enjoys the most.
And that decision received a push by a pandemic that swept across the country during the spring of Cahoy’s senior year in high school.
Cahoy loves baseball even though he has been limited to playing it for a couple months each summer for Grand Island’s American Legion program.
Now he will finally get to concentrate on that sport. After playing in an abbreviated season for Home Federal, Cahoy will focus on baseball full time when he joins the program at Santa Barbara City College, a junior college in California.
“Hopefully I get a lot better exponentially,” Cahoy said. “Either way, I’ll just be happy. That’s what I’m really looking forward to — I’ll be doing what I love. No matter if I grow three times as much as a baseball player, I know that I will probably get better just by focusing on it. But I’ll just be happy doing what I love.”
Cahoy is off to a good start so far this summer. Batting third in Home Federal’s lineup and manning the center field position, he is 17-for-48 (.354) with 13 RBIs and 12 runs. He has homered three times in his last five games.
“He is seeing the ball really well right now,” Home Federal coach Kirby Wells said. “His approach is really good. He’s swinging a hot bat right now. He drives in runs and he’s really good with runners in scoring position. I’d put his bat right now up against anybody’s in the state. He’s seeing the ball really well right now.”
While starting the Legion season without a high school season was odd for many players this year, it is the norm for Cahoy who is pole vaulting during the spring sports season instead of swinging a bat.
Cahoy said that’s never been an issue for him.
“I come from track a lot and then come back for summer,” he said. “But we know how to play with each other. I like this team, and we all like each other a lot. It’s just kind of a normal thing to play when it’s hot out.”
Wells said Cahoy adjusts well coming into the Legion season.
“He puts a lot of work in during the offseason, and he even came to a lot of offseason things this year,” he said. “With not having a spring season, he’s about at the same pace that everybody’s at. He’s hit the ground running and started off hot here early this year.”
The Legion season started nearly a month late due to the coronavirus pandemic, and there will be no postseason. That’s OK with Cahoy even though he is used to competing at a high level in three sports.
“We’ll have (regular-season) tournament lined up, but we’ll be solely out here because we love the game of baseball,” he said. “I think we all know that. The state tournament is all good and fun, but we’re just a bunch of guys who love to play baseball and playing ball with each other. If you take (the state tournament) away, it’s the same thing.”
But whether baseball would have been in Cahoy’s future if there hadn’t been an outbreak of COVID-19 is a question mark.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder passed for 1,857 yards and 17 touchdowns with one interception to help the Islanders finish 9-2 during his senior football season.
He would have been among the favorites to win gold in the pole vault during the track and field state meet after placing sixth in Class A as a junior.
“You like to think back on it and say I’d love to compete at Burke (Stadium at the state meet), but I could think about that the rest of my life,” Cahoy said. “I’m doing what I love, and I’m going on to college to play baseball, so it’ll be fine.”
It might have been an easy assumption that Cahoy would pole vault in college. Besides his abilities, his older brothers Steven and Kevin both pole vaulted at Nebraska, where their father Phil was a gymnast.
And it is difficult to turn away from a sport where you are drawing interest from programs like Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas.
“I didn’t make that final decision until the track season got canceled because I was probably looking at Division I track and pole vaulting and I had a couple of Division I football offers,” Cahoy said. “Baseball has been my passion forever, so I couldn’t imagine putting the bat away or hanging up the cleats at all.”
But if the pandemic hadn’t hit, Cahoy had visits scheduled to Auburn, Nebraska and South Carolina this past spring. He was also talking with coaches from Texas about a potential visit there.
“I’d love to think back on what would have happened, but I have faith that this all happened for a reason,” Cahoy said. “I’m actually glad it happened. It kind of gave me an excuse to do what I love.”
