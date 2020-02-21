OMAHA — Friday’s state wrestling championships brought excitement, cheering crowds, opportunity and — for some — a chance for redemption.
Looking for the latter is Broken Bow’s Casey Faulkenberry, who secured a spot in the 126-pound finals with a pin against Amherst’s Isaiah Shields.
On the final day of matches this season, Faulkenberry will face off against Valentine’s Chris Williams, a familiar face and the wrestler who handed him a second-place finish in districts.
“We’ve been wrestling back and forth three times already this year, I think it’ll be fun to go again,” he said. “No matter what, this whole tournament has been fun.”
Williams pinned Faulkenberry with six seconds left in the districts match and he’ll be the first wrestler Faulkenberry will face in a finals round after being knocked out of semifinals the past two years.
Joining him in the finals is teammate Lathan Duda, who earned a 3-2 victory against Louisville’s Brady Knott in the 182 weight class. Duda, who is undefeated this season, put points on the board early in period one and followed it up with an escape in period two.
Duda said he wished the score wouldn’t have been as close but was still proud of himself for making it to state finals,
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance for most everybody but I still have one more match to go and six more minutes on the mat to complete my goals,” he said.
Tackling those goals won’t have to be done alone with Faulkenberry accompanying him to the final day of competition.
“It means a lot for this team and it means a lot for me and my family,” Duda said. “It’s one of the greatest feelings ever because he’s one of my best friends and I don’t know what I’d do in my life without him.”
Ord’s Ethan Gabriel earned his spot in the finals with a statement 15-0 win in the 195 weight class. A takedown and nearfall came in the first two periods to earn him nine points. Period three saw a reversal and three stalling calls against Conestoga’s Hunter Thonen to round out the bout.
“I’m just glad to make it to finals,” Gabriel said. “This year it feels pretty good to be back and be able to get there.”
The senior finished second at state in 2017 as a freshman before falling short sophomore year and having to sit out with an ACL injury in 2019. After two years away from a state finals match, he said it feels just like it did before.
“When I head out there and wrestle I just think it’s another match. I just got to go get things done and see how far we can get in the bracket,” Gabriel said.
Ord holds the fourth place position going into Saturday with 60.5 points behind David City (118), Valentine (83) and Aquinas Catholic (70).
Gavin Dozler from Boone Central earned his spot in the 113 pound weight class with a 1-0 win against Hi-Line’s Zach Dickau. The sole point came from a stalling penalty against Dickau in the second period.
Rounding out the evening in Class C was Arcadia/Loup City’s Jakob Jerabek, who secured a 3-0 victory against Aquinas’ Owen Schramm in the 285 weight class. Jerabek took a 2-0 lead in the first period with a takedown accompanied by a second period stalling penalty against Schramm.
Consolation semifinals begin Saturday at 8:30 a.m. followed by third and fifth place matches. Finals for all classes will begin at 2 p.m.
