A five-point loss to eventual Class C-1 runner-up in a district final last year wasn’t necessarily motivation for this past offseason.
But it did have an impact on a Broken Bow girls basketball program that is looking to make a name for itself.
“It was eye-opening to realized that we’re close,” coach Kelly Cooksley said. “Our girls saw that we were not that far away.
“This summer, we traveled to Lincoln every Wednesday to play a who’s who of Lincoln teams, Crete and York. We knew we had to face those types of teams to make us better.”
Now the Indians are ready to enter the postseason in search of something rare — a state tournament appearance.
Broken Bow has only qualified twice, the most recent being the C-1 state championship season of 2003.
Ranked No. 3 in C-1, the Indians are 20-2 and are riding a 14-game winning streak into Friday’s regular-season finale against Cozad.
Broken Bow recently topped No. 4 Ogallala twice in a week, the first in the Southwest Conference tournament championship game.
With 99% of the team’s production back from last year, expectations were high entering the season.
Cooksley said the Indians struggled a little early on with most of the players coming off a state tournament appearance in volleyball, but things picked up especially during an undefeated January.
That wealth of returning experience has been invaluable.
“We’re getting a lot more done in practice putting in things,” Cooksley said. “The kids already know a lot of things from last year, so we’ve been able to put in things for the next opponent and they’ve picked those up quickly with their experience.”
Cooksley said Broken Bow’s guard play is a large part of the team’s success.
Junior point guard Kali Staples runs the show and is averaging 5.7 assists per game.
“She makes everybody around her better,” Cooksley said.
Sophomore Kya Scott leads the Indians in scoring with 12.1 points per game.
“She was our second-leading scorer as a freshman, and she definitely isn’t having a sophomore slump,” Cooksley said.
Majesta Valasek — a Hastings College volleyball recruit — puts up 9.8 points while Staples adds 9.1.
On the defensive end, Broken Bow’s strong rebounding has helped slow opponents down.
“We’re not a big team for C-1, but we clean up on the glass pretty good,” Cooksley said.
“Changing the culture” is a sports phrase that risks being overused by this point, but it’s hard to describe what is going on at Broken Bow any other way.
The volleyball team made its first state appearance since 2000. Now the basketball team would love to end its drought.
“When I got here three years ago, they were coming off of back-to-back five-win seasons,” Cooksley said. “We had to change the culture. When I was at Axtell, the volleyball team would have a good season and then in basketball the girls would become more competitive. That’s the reason why they would be successful.”
After having their eyes opened last postseason, the Indians hope to open other people’s eyes this time around with their success.
Subdistricts arrive
The postseason tips off with subdistrict play on Monday. Among the more interesting tournaments in the area are:
% Class B, Subdistrict 6: Three of the four teams — No. 6 York, No. 7 Northwest and No. 9 Hastings — are ranked. All are in the top eight in the points standings and hope to secure home-court advantage for a district final.
% Class C-2, Subdistrict 10: No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia and No. 8 Grand Island Central Catholic could be heading towards a subdistrict final matchup. They won’t have to wait to play though. They meet up in a regular-season finale Thursday at GICC.
Dale Miller covers girls basketball for the Independent.
