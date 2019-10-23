The Boone Central/Newman Grove girls cross country team has had a lot of success at the state cross country meet the past few years.
The Cardinals have finished in the top five in Class C five times in the past seven years, including claiming team titles in 2014 and 2015.
Boone Central/Newman Grove looks to continue that success during the state cross country meet Friday at the Kearney Country Club. Class C girls will open the state meet at noon.
The Cardinals’ most recent success this year came in the Class C, District 2 meet in Pierce, where they won the meet by 20 points over Columbus Scotus.
First-year coach Justin Harris, who took over for long-time coach Tom Dickey, said it’s been a fun year so far.
“We have a nice group of kids to work with,” Harris said. “We have a lot of experience with some kids who have ran at state for two years. They’ve done a good job leading the team and we have a couple of younger kids that have done well for us as well this season.”
Jordan Soto-Stopak is one who has had the most success for the Cardinals. The junior is a two-time returning state medalist including a second-place finish in last year’s state meet. She captured the district meet by two seconds over Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar. The two runners are familiar with each other as they have faced each other four times this year with each runner winning twice.
Harris said he feels Class C should come down to those two runners.
“They’ve had some good battles this season,” Harris said. “Sindelar is a great runner. Jordan knows she’ll have to run with her and she’s been able to do that the last few meets. It should be another good battle with the two runners and it’s been good for each other. But I’m sure there will be others to watch as well.”
Autumn Simons has also ran at state the past two years, while Harris has been impressed with what the other runners have done, mainly sophomore Morgann Johnson and freshman Alicia Weeder. The other runners competing Friday are Kyra Kruse and Tessa Hamling.
“We knew Alicia was going to be a solid runner because she was very successful in junior high,” Harris said. “Morgann has been a very good surprise for us. She’s been doing very well for us as have the other runners.”
The Cardinals have been missing junior Samantha Weeder, who is also a two-time medalist, because of an injury. But Harris said she has been a great supporter this season.
“She’s been coming to practice and been a nice assistant coach to me,” Harris said. “She’s been to all of the meets, cheering on the other runners. It’s been great to see her doing that.”
As far as the rest of Class C goes, Harris said teams like Scotus, Chadron, Milford, Aurora and Douglas County West will be a few to look out for. He added Boone Central/Newman Grove just needs to do what it can control in order to be successful.
“There are a lot of teams to keep an eye on. Anyone can win it if they have a good day or if someone has a bad day,” Harris said. “For us to be successful, we just need to run our own race and let the results take care of themselves. We need to battle for positions in the last mile. Those could be very important in the long run but if we run smart, we’ll be OK.”
The area will have 117 athletes, along with 16 teams competing in Friday’s state meet.
VOLLEYBALL
Milestones
Aurora’s Cassidy Knust and Giltner’s Hannah Preissler reached milestones this past week.
Knust recorded her 1,000th dig during the Huskies’ 25-18, 25-14 win over Holdrege in the Central Conference tournament. The Aurora junior currently has 471 digs on the season.
Giltner’s Hannah Preissler dished out her 2,000th career assist during Tuesday’s 25-9, 25-23, 25-27, 22-25, 17-15 loss to Bruning-Davenport-Shickley in the Crossroads Conference tournament championship in York. Preissler has 634 set assists on the season.
Note to coaches
This will be the last all-area leaders until the final leaders are released during All-Heartland selections.
Also, make sure to check your e-mails in the next few weeks for All-Heartland team information.
TRACK AND FIELD
HSC’s Thomas commits to Kansas for track scholarship
Hastings St. Cecilia’s Tori Thomas has committed to Kansas to compete in track and field.
Thomas will likely compete in the throwing events for the Jayhawks. Last spring at the state track meet, she finished second in the discus (147-4) and third in the shot put (41-3 1/2).
