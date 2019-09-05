CENTRAL CITY — On a wacky night for softball, Centura-Central Valley dropped two during the Central City triangular losing to 5-3 to the Bison in game one and falling 13-9 to St. Paul in game two.
If you would’ve asked Diamonds junior Morgan Semm three weeks ago, even three days ago if she’s be the starting pitcher for against Central City, she might have laughed at you.
She did start the game, and pitched well, all things considered.
Semm, recovering from a couple of knee surgeries she had over the summer including on her ACL, came out and gave a strong performance.
After usual starter Kilee Ackles called in sick, CCV coach Kim Hostetler had to throw an audible. Semm stepped up and volunteered to pitch and after getting parents’ permission, Hostetler decided to start her in game one, saving Claire Adams for game two.
“Claire was scheduled to start game one, but when Morgan got the green light from her parents and her surgeon, we went with her,” Hostetler said.
Hostetler said she was impressed during warm up tosses and thought Semm did a great job.
“She threw a beautiful game,” Hostetler said. “She just hadn’t thrown in three years, so her arm was tired.”
Semm gave up five runs on four hits, walked two and hit a batter in her return to the circle.
CCV’s bats were strong, managing three runs on five hits. Two of those hits came from Reilly Young who had hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a single in the third inning driving in two of her team’s three RBIs. She was walked intentionally third time up.
Central City pitcher Faith Carroll was just too much for the Diamonds to handle as she fanned four in the win.
CCV (3-9) and St. Paul (5-7) was a wild and crazy game.
Adams started for CCV and was roughed up in first inning, surrendering three runs on two hits and issuing two walks before getting a much need double play to end the threat. The walks really became an epidemic with CCV pitching giving up 11 free passes.
The bottom of the first frame saw the Diamonds get a hit and a walk before leaving one on base after Adams was called out for interference running from second to third base, and that ended the inning for CCV.
The top of the second is when things fell apart for CCV.
Adams got the first two batters out then walked No. 9 hitter Samantha Reimers, walked Rebekah Paulsen and hit Raeleigh Koperski. From there the bats were on fire.
The Wildcats ended up scoring seven runs that inning and broke it open 10-0.
Adams was pulled after 1.2 innings. Alexi Moslander came in in relief.
CCV didn’t throw up the white flag just yet. It compiled six hits and a walk scoring six runs off Wildcats starter Karlee McClellan in the bottom of the second.
CCV’s rally was cut short due to yet another running blunder as the runner on third was called out for not returning to the bag after the umpire called time out. That ended the inning.
Moslander got in trouble in the top of the third walking the bases loaded before hitting Wildcat first baseman Anna Thede. She then walked Kynzi Muller. That’s when Hostetler brought Adams in from left field to pitch again.
Adams allowed a single to her pitching counterpart McClellan. Adreya Smith came in to courtesy run for McClellan.
The next batter Dolcey Van Winkle struck out and Smith, who was standing at third base, got picked off. She apparently thought Van Winkle had walked and started heading for home plate.
That ended the third.
St. Paul added a three spot to the score and now led 13-6.
Again, CCV didn’t give up in the bottom of the fourth.
After lead-off hitter Sydney Perez reached first on a throwing error, she was caught trying to swipe second base. Next Adams was walked, Courtney Mullens, who came in as a defensive replacement earlier, struck out. Semm hit a double to right field which scored Adams. Reilly Young also reached on an error.
Moslander singled scoring Young, and Ava Baustert also reached base on a throwing error from third base. Next batter Paige Crawford was walked which loaded the bases for Katelyn Fanta.
Fanta grounded out to third and CCV was left stranded, but not before platting three runs in the losing effort.
Due to time restraints, the game ended there with St. Paul wining 13-9. McClellan got the win for St. Paul, and Adams the loss.
Although CCV lost both games, Hostetler said she was proud of her girls for never giving up.
“Today’s whole motive was to get the dugout to rallying, to keep everybody positive,” she said.
Hostetler said the team has a motto, “It’s hard to beat a team that doesn’t quit, and that’s what we are trying to enforce in our motto.”
She also said the bats were great in both games and noted they only struck out a few times all night, four times in game one, and twice in game two.
Central City (5-6) finished 2-0 by beating St. Paul 13-6.
