COLUMBUS — Aurora’s Danica Badura shot an even par 72 Monday on the opening day of the Class B state golf meet at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Badura will head into the second day of play with a four-stroke lead over Scottsbluff freshman Anna Kelley who is second with a 76.
Badura had birdies on the third and sixth holes, both par fives. All the other holes were pars except a double bogey on the 16th which dropped her back to even par on the day.
Aurora stands fifth in the team race heading into the second day at 394. Scottsbluff leads the way at 327 with Gering is second at 336.
Northwest is eighth in the team race with a 405. Lalaina Fry shot 94 and is in 21st place to lead the Vikings. Hailey Schuster is tied for 26th at 97 and Avery Hermesch tied for 43rd at 104.
Bria Berrelez shot 110 and Oliva Ottman 127.
Class A
Grand Island Senior High shot 372 and stands in eighth place after the opening day of the Class A state meet at the Norfolk Country Club.
Lincoln Southwest leads the team standings at 325 with North Platte second at 333.
Omaha Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna leads the individual standings with a 72, four strokes ahead of Papillion-La Vista’s Sydney Taake and Lincoln Southwest’s Brynn Sundquist who are tied for second at 76.
Senior Samantha Hansen led the Islanders with an 89 to tie for 24th after day one. Senior Paige Pehrson is tied for 28th with 90, senior Lilly Zoellner 41st at 95, freshman Hailey Kenkel tied for 49th at 98 and sophomore Sadie Pehrson tied for 53rd at 100.
Class C
Boone Central’s Abbigail Brodersen is tied for first after the opening day of the Class C state meet at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
Brodersen, a junior, shot 78 along with Kimball sophomore Payton Wise. Broken Bow’s Madison Jackson and Heartland’s Madison Miller are among six golfers tied for eighth at 90.
Heartland’s Elzabeth Mestl is tied for 14th at 91. Grand Island Central Catholic senior Olivia Ostdiek shot 113 for the first round.
Lincoln Lutheran leads the team standings with a 378. Lincoln Christian is secondat 384 and Kearney Catholic third at 387. Broken Bow stands eighth at 404.
