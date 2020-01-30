106
Wrestler W-L
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 32-2
Riley Waddington, Wood River 32-2
Drew Garfield, Central City 35-5
Tristan Obermiller, Adams Central 30-5
Markus Miller, Hastings 26-9
113
Wrestler W-L
Braiden Kort, Adams Central 34-3
Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 30-4
Juan Pedro, Grand Island 20-4
Grady Arends, Northwest 30-5
Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna 18-6
120
Wrestler W-L
Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 16-0
Tate Phillips, Burwell 20-4
Trey Garey, Broken Bow 19-6
Nikcolas Kuehn, Kenesaw 17-6
Damian Harper, Gibbon 15-7
126
Wrestler W-L
Dyson Kunz, Central City 40-1
Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 19-1
Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 17-2
Shaye Wood, Central Valley 29-3
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 25-4
132
Wrestler W-L
Colton Rowse, Ord 22-1
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 35-3
Bryce Brown, Northwest 19-5
Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 29-9
Carson Thompson, Wood River 30-11
138
Wrestler W-L
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 41-0
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 34-0
Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 25-2
Cameron Kort, Adams Central 34-6
Austin Cole, Broken Bow 17-6
145
Wrestler W-L
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 37-1
Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 28-1
Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 8-4
Elijah Harper, Gibbon 18-6
Jett Samuelson, Hastings 23-7
152
Wrestler W-L
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 33-0
Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings 10-2
Garrett Kluthe, Ord 25-3
Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 25-4
Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 20-5
160
Wrestler W-L
Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield 26-1
Sam Moore, Central City 39-2
Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 33-3
Jaxson Jones, Twin River 20-3
Jace Ostrom, Burwell 12-3
170
Wrestler W-L
Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 29-4
Kelen Meyer, Ord 23-4
Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield 24-5
Dylan Soule, High Plains 26-7
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 30-10
182
Wrestler W-L
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 40-0
Damen Pape, Hastings 36-0
Corey Dawe, Burwell 26-0
Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 19-0
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 39-1
195
Wrestler W-L
Ethan Gabriel, Ord 28-0
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 28-0
Evan Morera, Hastings 12-4
Kole Fiala, Aurora 31-7
Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 25-7
220
Wrestler W-L
Grady Griess, Northwest 35-4
Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 21-4
Blake Davis, Hastings 26-5
Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 25-5
CJ Pickrel, Fullerton 16-5
285
Wrestler W-L
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 29-1
CJ Hoevet, Ord 27-2
Aaron Jividen, Aurora 30-4
Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow 22-6
Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 9-6
