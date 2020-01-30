FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

106

Wrestler W-L

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 32-2

Riley Waddington, Wood River 32-2

Drew Garfield, Central City 35-5

Tristan Obermiller, Adams Central 30-5

Markus Miller, Hastings 26-9

113

Wrestler W-L

Braiden Kort, Adams Central 34-3

Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 30-4

Juan Pedro, Grand Island 20-4

Grady Arends, Northwest 30-5

Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna 18-6

120

Wrestler W-L

Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 16-0

Tate Phillips, Burwell 20-4

Trey Garey, Broken Bow 19-6

Nikcolas Kuehn, Kenesaw 17-6

Damian Harper, Gibbon 15-7

126

Wrestler W-L

Dyson Kunz, Central City 40-1

Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 19-1

Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 17-2

Shaye Wood, Central Valley 29-3

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 25-4

132

Wrestler W-L

Colton Rowse, Ord 22-1

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 35-3

Bryce Brown, Northwest 19-5

Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 29-9

Carson Thompson, Wood River 30-11

138

Wrestler W-L

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 41-0

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 34-0

Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 25-2

Cameron Kort, Adams Central 34-6

Austin Cole, Broken Bow 17-6

145

Wrestler W-L

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 37-1

Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 28-1

Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 8-4

Elijah Harper, Gibbon 18-6

Jett Samuelson, Hastings 23-7

152

Wrestler W-L

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 33-0

Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings 10-2

Garrett Kluthe, Ord 25-3

Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 25-4

Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 20-5

160

Wrestler W-L

Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield 26-1

Sam Moore, Central City 39-2

Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 33-3

Jaxson Jones, Twin River 20-3

Jace Ostrom, Burwell 12-3

170

Wrestler W-L

Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 29-4

Kelen Meyer, Ord 23-4

Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield 24-5

Dylan Soule, High Plains 26-7

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 30-10

182

Wrestler W-L

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 40-0

Damen Pape, Hastings 36-0

Corey Dawe, Burwell 26-0

Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 19-0

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 39-1

195

Wrestler W-L

Ethan Gabriel, Ord 28-0

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 28-0

Evan Morera, Hastings 12-4

Kole Fiala, Aurora 31-7

Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 25-7

220

Wrestler W-L

Grady Griess, Northwest 35-4

Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 21-4

Blake Davis, Hastings 26-5

Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 25-5

CJ Pickrel, Fullerton 16-5

285

Wrestler W-L

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia-Loup City 29-1

CJ Hoevet, Ord 27-2

Aaron Jividen, Aurora 30-4

Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow 22-6

Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 9-6

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments