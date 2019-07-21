Class B
Central City/Fullerton 6, Waverly 4
McCOOK — Central City/Fullerton won again during the Class B American Legion juniors state tournament by defeating Waverly 6-4.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the sixth Central City/Fullerton scored three runs to take the lead.
Tres Gonslor was 3 for 3 with a RBI, a double and three runs scored.
Central City takes on Hickman at 7 p.m. Monday.
McCook 8, Broken Bow 3
McCOOK — McCook ended Broken Bow’s season during an 8-3 win during the Class B American Legion juniors state tournament.
McCook pitcher Matt Vanpelt threw a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits.
Blake Denson was 2 for 3 with two doubles during the loss for Broken Bow.