Central City/Fullerton 6, Waverly 4

McCOOK — Central City/Fullerton won again during the Class B American Legion juniors state tournament by defeating Waverly 6-4.

Trailing 4-3 in the top of the sixth Central City/Fullerton scored three runs to take the lead.

Tres Gonslor was 3 for 3 with a RBI, a double and three runs scored.

Central City takes on Hickman at 7 p.m. Monday.

McCook 8, Broken Bow 3

McCOOK — McCook ended Broken Bow’s season during an 8-3 win during the Class B American Legion juniors state tournament.

McCook pitcher Matt Vanpelt threw a complete game, giving up three runs on six hits.

Blake Denson was 2 for 3 with two doubles during the loss for Broken Bow.

