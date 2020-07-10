NORTH TEAM
Caleb Francl
Grand Island Senior High
RB/LB, 6-0, 180
The South Dakota State preferred walk-on led the Islanders with 79 tackles (32 solo, 47 assisted) during his senior year.
He also led the team in rushing with 694 yards on 111 carries with 12 touchdowns.
Isaac Gleason
Fullerton
TE/LB, 6-2, 195
Gleason was the top area receiver in 8-man football during his senior season.
He had an area leading 50 receptions, tied for the area lead with 17 touchdowns and amassed 795 yards.
CJ Hoevet
Ord
OL/DL, 6-0, 270
Hoevet was part of a line that helped Ord come out with a dangerous dual-threat offense over the past two very successful seasons.
This past season, Hoevet helped led the way for the Chants to have a 1,500-yard rusher (Tommy Stevens) and a 1,400-yard passer (Zach Smith).
Ace McKinnis
Grand Island Senior High
WR/DB, 5-8, 150
The Nebraska Wesleyan recruit helped an opportunistic Islander defense feast on turnovers.
McKinnis picked off four passes and recovered two fumbles, returning those six turnovers for a combined 101 yards.
Rans Sanders
Northwest
WR/DB, 6-0, 165
The Cloud County Community College baseball recruit will take to the football field one last time.
A two-way standout for the Vikings, Sanders passed for 1,621 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 837 yards and 13 scores as a senior while also making 58 tackles.
Jackson Seward
St. Paul
RB/DB, 5-11, 175
Seward helped the Wildcats go 11-1 and advance to the Class C-2 state playoff semifinals.
He was the second-leading rusher with 633 yards and eight touchdowns. Seward recorded 40 tackles and was 5-for-5 in field goals and 32-for-39 on extra points as St. Paul’s placekicker.
SOUTH TEAM
Nate Boerkircher
Aurora
TE, 6-5, 220
If the South team quarterbacks need to find a sure, reliable target, they have one at tight end.
Boerkircher provided the Huskies with a threat to always move the chains when needed, and he’ll look to continue his career after the Shrine Bowl as a walk-on at Nebraska.
Evan Johnson
Adams Central
QB, 6-3, 205
The Nebraska Wesleyan recruit is one of two quarterbacks on the South roster.
Johnson wrapped up his career holding every Patriots passing record for a game, season and career. His 540 completions and 7,632 passing yards also broke a pair of Class C-1 career records, the latter previously owned by Scott Frost.
Ryan Marlatt
Aurora
OL, 6-3, 275
Despite battling injuries throughout his high school career, Marlatt established himself as a dominant lineman whenever he was out on the field.
This will be the final football game for Marlatt, who is planning on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Elijah “Chi” Onate
Gibbon
OL, 6-4, 270
It was hard to miss the Chadron State recruit whenever the Buffaloes took to the field on Friday nights.
Onate provided a major challenge for opposing linemen whenever they took on an overall young Gibbon squad last fall.
Michael Rutherford
Central City
CB, 5-10, 155
The Hastings College recruit made an impact on both sides of the ball for the Bison.
Defensively, he was second on the team with 74 tackles as a senior and picked off three passes. As a quarterback, Rutherford passed for 1,876 yards and 10 touchdowns while also leading Central City in rushing with 757 yards and 16 TDs.
Keithan Stafford
Doniphan-Trumbull
RB, 6-0, 180
Stafford was a big reason that the Cardinals’ offense put up some big numbers over the past couple of seasons.
The Wayne State recruit picked up 1,405 yards rushing as a senior for a second 1,000-yard year. He had 14 touchdowns to go along with 13 as a junior.
Keaton Van Housen
Osceola/High Plains
RB, 5-11, 180
The Class D-1 state champion Stormdog will get his first taste of 11-man football at the field where he will continue his college career at UNK.
Van Housen finished his senior season with 2,283 yards rushing on 302 carries with 34 touchdowns. In five playoff games, he had 147 carries for 1,096 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.