The area will be well-represented at the state volleyball tournament next week.
The city of Grand Island will have two representatives in Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic, while qualifying seven more area schools in Hastings, St. Paul, Broken Bow, Hastings St. Cecilia, Arcadia-Loup City, Central Valley and Giltner are the other area schools.
In Class B, Northwest will makes its 19th consecutive trip to the state tournament and 28th time in school history after defeating Alliance 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 in the B-7 final. The No. 9 Vikings battle No. 2 Waverly at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the south court of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
GICC will make its 32nd straight appearance after posting a 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 win over Lourdes Central Catholic in the C2-3 final. The Class C-2, No. 3 Crusaders battle No. 10 Summerland at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Southwest.
Also in Class B, Hastings qualified to the state tournament for the first time since 2008 after defeating Aurora 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 in the B-8 final. The Tigers will open Class B with a matchup with top-ranked and four-time defending champion Omaha Skutt at 1:30 p.m. on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In Class C-1, St. Paul (33-0) earned its third trip in four years after sweeping Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 in C1-1 final. The No. 1 Wildcats, who have not dropped a set all season, will take on No. 8 Battle Creek at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln North Star.
Broken Bow (32-2) makes the state tournament for the first time since 2000 after defeating Kearney Catholic 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22 in the C1-4 final. The No. 4 Indians take on No. 5 Wayne following the St. Paul-Battle Creek match at 3:30 p.m.
Hastings St. Cecilia (32-3) and Arcadia-Loup City (26-6) will open Class C-2 at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest.
The No. 1 Hawkettes advanced for the state tournament for the 24th time in school history after sweeping Bridgeport 25-8, 25-9, 25-7 in the C2-1 final, while the unranked Rebels upset No. 8 Ponca 25-23, 32-30 25-18 for their first trip to state since 2015.
In Class D-1, No. 9 Central Valley (24-7) earned its spot at the state tournament after sweeping No. 5 Maywood/Hayes Center 25-14, 25-20, 25-21 in the D1-7 final. The Cougars open D-1 with No. 2 Pleasanton at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln East.
In Class D-2, No. 8 Giltner (21-10) earned its spot to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 after getting past Nebraska Christian 25-8, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14 in the D2-7 final. The Hornets battle with No. 2 Lawrence-Nelson to start D-2 at 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Northeast.
