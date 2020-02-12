Individuals
Scoring
G Pts. Avg.
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul 19 389 20.4
Gabby Moser, Central City 21 415 19.8
Alyssa Reardon, St. Edward 21 401 19.1
Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton 19 333 17.5
Whitney Brown, Northwest 21 366 17.4
Boston Boucher, Wood River 21 356 17.0
Riley Rice, GICC 15 232 15.5
Tori Thomas, Hastings St. Cecilia 21 296 14.1
Laura Enriquez, Elba 16 224 14.0
Erica Stratman, Cross County 22 299 13.9
Taryn Wagner, Central City 19 256 13.5
Angel McKoski, Elba 16 216 13.5
Molly Greiss, Neb. Christian 18 229 12.7
Nikie Nelson, Ord 19 235 12.4
Carlie Helgoth, Burwell 14 172 12.3
Rebounds
G Reb. Avg.
Laura Enriquez, Elba 16 190 11.9
Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton 19 204 10.7
Carli Maier, Heartland Lutheran 20 203 10.2
Molly Greiss, Neb. Christian 18 177 9.8
Cassidy Gallagher, Kenesaw 20 177 8.9
Megan Benton, Ord 19 156 8.2
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 20 159 8.0
Hannah Paulk, Wood River 21 163 7.8
Alyssa Reardon, St. Edward 21 162 7.7
Rachel Goodon, Adams Central 20 151 7.5
Hannah Gurney, Burwell 19 143 7.5
Kaley Ballard, Giltner 18 134 7.4
Brooke Keber, Spalding Academy 17 124 7.3
Marissa Morris, Twin River 20 142 7.1
Erica Stratman, Cross County 22 155 7.0
Tori Thomas, Hastings St. Cecilia 21 148 7.0
Assists
G Ast. Avg.
Kali Staples, Broken Bow 17 100 5.9
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 20 90 4.5
Hayley Hughes, Burwell 19 70 3.7
MaKenna Willis, Shelton 17 65 3.8
Cortlyn Schaefer, Cross County 20 71 3.6
Kalea Wetjen, Heartland 18 64 3.6
Whitney Brown, Northwest 21 63 3.0
Baylie Codner, Wood River 21 62 3.0
Jenna Heidelk, GICC 20 60 3.0
Lydia Dose, Hampton 19 55 2.9
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings SC 21 58 2.8
Nadia VanSlyke, Arcadia/LC 19 54 2.8
Taryn Wagner, Central City 19 54 2.8
Jessica Zehender, Heartland Luth. 20 54 2.7
Kylie Mersch, Hampton 19 51 2.7
Sydney Janzen, Giltner 18 48 2.7
2-point field goal percentage
(Minimum five attempts per game)
M-A Pct.
Erica Stratman, Cross County 126-221 57.0
Megan Benton, Ord 78-141 55.3
Tori Thomas, Hastings St. Cecilia 108-201 53.7
Olivia Poppert, St. Paul 77-144 53.5
Hanna Plumbtree, Fullerton 133-250 53.2
Cortlyn Schaefer, Cross County 59-112 52.7
Odessa Ohrt, Heartland 52-100 52.0
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul 88-171 51.5
Kylie Dierks, Adams Central 73-145 50.3
Rachel Goodon, Adams Central 61-123 49.6
Claire Caspersen, Northwest 61-126 48.4
Laura Enriquez, Elba 94-203 46.3
Mariah Markus, Arcadia/Loup City 77-168 45.8
Stormy Herman, Fullerton 54-120 45.0
Molly Greiss, Neb. Christian 91-204 44.6
3-point field goal percentage
(Minimum two attempts per game)
M-A Pct.
Bryn Lang, Adams Central 49-107 45.8
Lauren Hauser, Northwest 25-55 45.5
Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul 31-69 44.9
Natalie Kissinger, Hastings SC 47-114 41.2
Jentri Hurlburt, Arcadia/Loup City 30-82 36.6
Morgan Semm, Centura 26-72 36.1
Odessa Ohrt, Heartland 23-65 35.4
Savannah Anderson, Cross County 12-36 33.3
Gabby Moser, Central City 29-89 32.6
Abbi Stethem, Ord 28-88 31.8
Jadyn Branson, Shelton 32-102 31.4
Angel McKoski, Elba 11-35 31.4
Eva Fehringer, Twin River 10-32 31.3
Whitney Brown, Northwest 58-186 31.2
Free throw percentage
(Minimum two attempts per game)
M-A Pct.
Lauren Hauser, Northwest 61-71 85.9
Tori Thomas, Hastings St. Ceciia 80-95 84.2
Rylie Rice, GICC 63-77 81.8
Katharine Hamburger, Hastings SC 35-44 79.5
Brooke Poppert, St. Paul 97-125 77.6
Taryn Wagner, Central City 59-76 77.6
Kylie Dierks, Adams Central 49-67 73.1
Alyssa Reardon, St. Edward 111-157 70.7
Hayley Hughes, Burwell 47-67 70.1
Emily Ackerson, High Plains 28-40 70.0
Boston Boucher, Wood River 95-136 69.9
Bailey Kissinger, Hastings St. Cecilia 72-103 69.9
Makenna Asher, Hastings St. Cecilia 32-46 69.6
Yahyda Castaneda Gibbon 32-46 69.6
Gracie Woods, GICC 36-52 69.2
Team
Offense
Hastings St. Cecilia 54.2
Broken Bow 51.7
Adams Central 51.6
St. Paul 51.0
Central City 50.8
Fullerton 50.5
Ord 49.3
Cross County 48.7
Northwest 48.3
Grand Island Central Catholic 47.5
Arcadia/Loup City 45.2
Palmer 44.4
Burwell 41.2
Nebraska Christian 40.9
Wood River 40.5
Centura 39.9
Hampton 39.9
Teams Reporting: Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Broken Bow, Burwell, Central City, Centura, Elba, Fullerton, Gibbon, Giltner, Grand Island Central Catholic, Hampton, Hastings St. Cecilia, Heartland, Heartland Lutheran, High Plains, Kenesaw, Nebraska Christian, Northwest, Ord, Palmer, Riverside, Shelton, Spalding Academy, St. Edward, St. Paul, Twin River, Wood River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.