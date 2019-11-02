B-8 district final
Hastings def. Aurora
HASTINGS — Hastings regrouped after a first-set loss to defeat Aurora 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20.
The win puts the Class B, No. 7 Tigers into the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
Gracee Pohlmann led the Huskies with 13 kills, while Paxtyn Dummer chipped in nine. Cassidy Knust led the defense with 34 digs, while Raina Cattau had 17 assists.
Aurora ends its season at 18-17.
C1-1 final
St. Paul def. Logan View/SS
COLUMBUS — Class C-1, No. 1 St. Paul improved to 33-0 after rolling past Logan View/Scribner-Synder 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 in the C1-1 final Saturday.
Brooke Poppert led the Wildcats, who have not dropped a set this season, with 10 kills and two blocks, while Jenna Jakubowski added nien. Olivia Poppert dished out 26 assists and Paige Lukasiewicz had 10 digs and three ace serves.
C1-4 district final
Broken Bow defeated Kearney Catholic
COZAD — Broken Bow qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2000.
The Class C-1, No. 4 Indians battled past Kearney Catholic 25-22, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22 in the C1-4 final
Majesta Valasek paced the Indians with 18 kills, while Kya Scott chipped in 16 kills and 30 digs. Kailyn Scott had 41 set assists.
C2-4 final
Lutheran High NE def. Centura
ALBION — Centura fell in the Class C-2, District 4 final to No. 5 Lutheran High Northeast 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14.
Elayna Holcomb led the Centurions with 24 kills, while Jadyn Gentleman had 23 digs.
The Centurions end their season at 22-11.
D1-2 final
Diller-Odell def. Kenesaw
GENEVA — Kenesaw lost in the Class D-1, District 2 final to No. 1 Diller-Odell 26-24, 25-21, 25-22.
Stephanie Anderson led the Blue Devils with 14 kills, while Savannah Williams had 15 assists.
Keneasw ends its season at 19-13.
