The Arcadia-Loup City volleyball team is off to a 9-1 start to its season.
And the Rebels have been rewarded for their efforts following a strong weekend.
After capturing the Sandy Creek Tournament, Arcadia-Loup City was rewarded with a No. 9 ranking in the Class C-2 ratings in the Omaha-World Herald.
The Rebels defeated No. 10 Fillmore Central in the finals of the tournament. They followed that up with a win over Class D-1 No. 5 Central Valley in the Cougars’ triangular on Tuesday.
ALC coach Dusti VanSlyke said the success has been a team effort.
“The girls have worked together and played as a team,” she said. “If something doesn’t go well, they trust in themselves to figure things out instead of being told what to do. Each player has stepped in and done what’s best for the team, no matter what.”
One of the reasons for the strong start is the Rebels’ experience. They have nine seniors, along with a junior and a sophomore on the roster. VanSlyke said that kind of experience has been very helpful.
“They are a very experienced group and the seniors are good team leaders. This bunch has been playing together since they were in third grade,” she said. “A few of them have played on different club teams in the offseason but otherwise some of them stick together and play on a club team together. It doesn’t matter if it’s during the season or offseason, they seem to be with each other. They all have a strong bond with each other.
“And the two younger kids fit in with the seniors very well.”
Senior Nadia VanSlyke, Dusti’s daughter, is the Rebel setter who has dished out 192 assists on the season, but also has 39 kills with a .324 hitting efficiency and 17 ace serves.
Callie Bauer leads the offensive attack with 88 kills, while Capri Dethlefs has chipped in 58. Mariah Markus and Mckenna Cruikshank each have 15 blocks while senior libero Creighton Harrington has a team-high 101 digs.
“Each player have done a great job of playing their role and doing their part,” coach VanSlyke said. “There really isn’t a lot of coaching that has to be done. And when it seems like when one of the girls isn’t on, another girl steps up. It’s a pretty good balance, even with the other girls (seniors Shaylee Chilewski, Ashley Chilewski and Shanyn Gappa; junior Lindsi Loos; and sophomore Ellie Oxford) that I have on the varsity squad. They do their part. Everything seems to be clicking.”
One of the goals the Rebels have for the season is to stay positive and take things point by point. VanSlyke said that was a factor against Fillmore Central on Saturday. The Panthers took it to Arcadia-Loup City in the first set 25-11. But the Rebels regrouped and won the next two sets 25-23, 25-15.
“It was nice to see them come together after that,” VanSlyke said. “In the huddle after the first set, the girls said what they were going to fix and that’s how it went. We just went out, took it point by point and everything started to click after the first set.
“If everyone just stays positive, plays their role and takes each match point by point, that’s probably going to help us the best.”
The Rebels next match is Thursday at Centura.
Ratings update
Other than Arcadia-Loup City and Central Valley, eight teams in the area are ranked this week.
In Class B, Northwest (5-5) is at No. 7, while Hastings (8-4) comes in at No. 9.
In Class C-1, St. Paul is now 8-0 on the year and is at No. 3, while Broken Bow is 6-1 and No. 8.
Hastings St. Cecilia and Grand Island Central Catholic join Arcadia-Loup City in the rankings in Class C-2. The Hawkettes are 8-0 and No. 1, while the Crusaders are 5-1 and ranked No. 2.
Giltner (7-1) and Nebraska Christian (6-0) are No. 5 and No. 10, respectively in D-2.
SOFTBALL
Northwest hosts home tournament Saturday
Northwest hosts its home tournament Saturday at the Veterans Sports Complex.
Aurora, Boone Central, Centura/Central Valley, Central City, Gothenburg, Scottsbluff and Southern Valley are the other teams participating in the tourney.
Actions starts at 9 a.m. Final round of games, including the championship, will get underway at 1 p.m.
Marc Zavala is a sports writer for The Independent.
