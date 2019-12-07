Adams Central QB caps off stellar career
By Dale Miller
Evan Johnson’s career as the starting quarterback at Adams Central began sooner than expected.
Flash back to the summer before Johnson’s freshman season.
“Going into the year, we had a senior quarterback,” Patriots coach Shawn Mulligan said. “My wife asked me what we would do if he got hurt. We had moved some people around, so going into camp we knew it would be difficult if he went down.
“I said that we would go with Evan. He works so hard at his craft and he loves the game of football. He really studies the game and I thought he would be as ready as any freshman could be.”
Mulligan did have to find out how ready Johnson really was – in the second series of the season after Adams Central’s starter was hurt.
Throw most freshman quarterbacks in at Class C-1 football, and a deer in the headlights look might be the best-case scenario.
Not for Johnson.
“My dream was always to be a quarterback,” he said. “Football was always my favorite sport.
“I made sure coming into my freshman year that I knew the whole playbook. Coach Mulligan talked to me before the first game and said if the starter got hurt, I’d go in. I made sure that I was ready.”
Over his first two games, Johnson threw for 452 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.
Four years later, Johnson wrapped up his career holding every school passing record for a game, season and career.
His 540 completions and 7,632 passing yards also broke a pair of Class C-1 career records, the latter previously owned by Scott Frost.
For his performance leading Adams Central to an 11-1 record and the C-1 semifinals this fall, Johnson has been named the Independent’s All-Heartland Super Squad honorary offensive captain.
“It was really an amazing season,” said Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder. “All the guys came together. We had worked hard for four years since we went 3-6 my freshman year.
“To go out 11-1 speaks a lot about the work put in not only by my class, but also the classes before us.”
This season, Johnson went 156-for-260 (60%) for 2,224 yards with 22 touchdowns and three interceptions.
“To be honest, I wasn’t surprised,” Mulligan said. “Evan has worked extremely hard over four years. From his freshman to his sophomore to his junior years, he got better and better.
“His numbers could have been even better, but some games we had things handled at halftime so we didn’t throw so much.”
Getting thrown into the fire early on certainly paid off for Johnson, who played every game of his career except for the final one of his freshman year when he was sidelined by an injury.
“The biggest area I’ve improved in comes with experience,” Johnson said. “It’s being able to stay one step ahead of the defense all the time. I’ve seen a lot of different blitzes and coverages. By my senior year, I’ve seen a ton of games. I can tell what the defense wants to do.”
Mulligan said that the fact that Johnson is a selfless player who is a great teammate only added to the impact that he made with the Patriots.
They never talked about his individual numbers or records except for after Johnson broke the C-1 marks for completions and yards in the same game, a win over Kearney Catholic. That earned him the game ball.
“He’s happiest just to win football games,” Mulligan said. “He had an excellent career, and he has said that his individual records wouldn’t have happened without the people around him. The offensive line helped him with his accomplishments.
“He said that his name will be up on the (school) record board, but a lot of other people were a part of it. That shows there is something special about him”
With Johnson part of a veteran squad coming back that lost three games to C-1 final four teams, expectations were sky high both for the QB and the team.
“We knew that we were a good team,” Johnson said. “If we executed each week, we knew that we would come out in a good spot. The coaches preached to us to go 1-0 each week, and we took that to heart.”
Mulligan said Johnson was more of a running threat this season.
“We didn’t call his number a lot in games, but he could rush for 60 to 80 yards per game either scrambling or through our veer game,” he said.
But most of Johnson’s success came because of his arm – and his mind.
“His decision making is so good that sometimes I took it for granted,” Mulligan said. “He just doesn’t put the ball in other people’s hands. He had three interceptions, but only one was on him. One was a dropped ball and another was tipped.”
Now Johnson is working to find the right fit for college. He wants to play football, but wherever he goes also needs to right academically for Johnson, who plans to go the biology/pre-med route.
He is thankful that he got to be a big part of the Adams Central football program.
“To be able to go 11-1, our coaching staff worked tremendously hard each and every week to prepare us,” Johnson said.
That’s a coaching staff that had a hunch about a freshman quarterback that turned out to be true.
