SUPER SQUAD

Kamdyn Barrientos

Grand Island Senior High

Third base, Junior

Barrientos hit .444 for the Islanders and broke the school record for doubles in a season by two with 17.

She had 49 RBIs and 48 runs, which were both third in Grand Island Senior High history.

Sadie Carpenter

Adams Central

Pitcher/First base, Senior

As the Patriots’ No. 1 pitcher and cleanup hitter, Carpenter helped lead the Patriots into a Class B district final championship series.

She hit .420 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs. In the circle, she led the Patriots with 11 wins and 104 strikeouts.

Lauren Hedlund

Boone Central

Shortstop, Senior

A three-year starter, Hedlund owns the Class C career records for triples (30) and stolen bases (121).

As a senior, she hit .505, scored 55 runs, had nine triples and stole 48 bases.

Natalie Kissinger

Hastings St. Cecilia

Shortstop/Pitcher, Senior

The Missouri Western State recruit played a huge part in the second-year program reaching its first Class C state tournament.

Kissinger had a 2.39 ERA with 199 strikeouts. She was also a force at the plate with a .598 batting average, 56 RBIs and 18 doubles.

Ellie McCoy

Hastings

Shortstop, Senior

A two-time captain and a two-time all-state selection, McCoy made a huge impact for the Tigers as they continued to be among the top teams in Class B.

McCoy will graduate owning every career offensive record for the Tigers. This year she hit .459, slugged 1.051 and had an on-base plus slugging of 1.635.

Gabby Moser

Central City

Shortstop, Senior

The South Dakota recruit ends her high school career with her name firmly entrenched in the state record book.

Moser owns the Class C records for home runs in a season (21), home runs in a career (48), career runs (226), career RBIs (178) and career triples (tied with 24).

Skylee Nelson

Northwest

Shortstop, Senior

Nelson was among the Vikings’ offensive leaders in nearly every category.

She led the team in hits, RBIs, doubles, and triples and was second in batting average, runs and home runs.

Samantha Schmidt

Hastings

Outfielder, Freshman

Schmidt proved that the future remains bright for the Tigers.

As a freshman, she led the team in batting average (.510) and was second in OPS (1.436), slugging (.870) and OBP (.566).

Morgan Semm

Centura/Central Valley

Shortstop, Junior

Semm continues to put together an impressive high school career.

A Colorado State commit since her freshman year, Semm hit .571 as a junior with 27 RBIs and 23 runs. She was held hitless in only three out of 23 games.

Emily Stein

Northwest

Pitcher, Senior

Stein shouldered the pitching duties for the Vikings, going 18-12 with an area-leading 2.33 ERA and 209 strikeouts.

She was also a challenge to other pitchers, batting .315 with eight home runs.

Stacy Wells

Grand Island Senior High

Center fielder, Senior

Wells proved to be the best hitter in the program’s history. After hitting a school-record .486 as a senior, she also owns the Islanders’ record for career batting average (.441).

Wells also broke the school mark for hits in a season (72), is second in career runs (135) and is third in career hits (177).

SECOND TEAM

Boston Boucher, GICC

SS, Jr.

Leader of Crusaders’ defense

Shaye Butler, Hastings St. Cecilia

C, So.

.505 BA, 9 HRs

Rya Chavez, Grand Island

SS/LF, Sr.

.408 BA, 42 RBIs

Amber Kosmicki, St. Paul

C, So.

.577 BA, 46 RBIs, 9 HRs

Josi Noble, Polk County

SS, So.

.506 BA, 35 runs, 7 doubles

Katie Paczosa, Twin River

SS, Jr.

.450 BA, 44 RBIs, 47 runs

Kenzie Palu, Northwest

1B, Sr.

.360 BA, 26 RBIs

Shaylee Reed, Adams Central

C, Sr.

.357 BA, 7 doubles, .439 OBP

Kaelan Schultz, Hastings

3B, So.

10 HRs, 50 RBIs, .837 slugging

Taryn Wagner, Central City

C, Jr.

.520 BA, school record 15 doubles

HONORABLE MENTION

Adams Central—Maggie Buhr, SS, Sr.; Teagan Abbott, 3B, Jr. Boone Central—Claire Choat, C, Jr.; Ashtyn Hedlund, P/1B, So. CCV—Kayla Boutin, OF, So.; Reilly Young, 1B, Sr. Central City—Taylor Sheets, 3B, Sr.; Faith Carroll, P, Jr. GICC—Shelby Stratman, OF, Sr.; Alexis Mudloff, 2B, Jr. Grand Island Senior High—Alondra Martinez, P/OF, Sr.; Leslie Ramos, SS/LF/C, So. Hastings—Sophie Cerveny, OF, Jr.; Elle Douglas, P/IF, Sr. Hastings St. Cecilia—Bailey Kissinger, CF, So.; Kiersten Kober, SS, So. Northwest—Maddy Cushing, 2B, Fr.; Shay Fila, C, Sr. Ord—Maddie Bengston, SS/P, Sr.; Maddie Griffith, 2B, Sr. Polk County—Sadie Sunday, C,So.; Taylor Carlson, P/3B, Jr.; St. Paul—Raegan Klinginsmith, SS, Sr.; Rebekah Palsen, CF, Jr.; Twin River—Emilee Spitz, IF, Jr.; Irelynd Pearson, OF, Sr.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments