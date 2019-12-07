Osceola-High Plains co-head coach Greg Wood wasn’t sure what type of senior season Keaton Van Housen would have.
There wasn’t any question about Van Housen’s abilities, not after what he had done over his first three seasons with High Plains and then the new co-op.
But there was a little concern about his health.
“Considering where he came from, he had a really great year,” Wood said. “He was coming off a significant hamstring injury from track, and it seemed like it took him a couple of weeks before he was hitting on all cylinders.”
But once Van Housen started clicking, he proved to be a running back that opponents just couldn’t stop. And that was a big reason that the Stormdogs marched all the way to the Class D-1 state championship.
For his performance, Van Housen has been named the All-Heartland Small School Super Squad honorary offensive captain.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder finished with 2,283 yards rushing on 302 carries with 34 touchdowns. But he did nearly half of his damage during Osceola-High Plains’ playoff run.
In those five games, Van Housen had 147 carries for 1,096 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Those numbers would have been even greater except for a deep thigh bruise that limited him to 71 yards on 17 carries in the championship win over Burwell.
The Stormdogs started out 1-2, but the team and Van Housen broke out in Week 4 against Elkhorn Valley.
After only gaining 180 yards over the first three games, Van Housen exploded for 218 yards and four TDs.
“He really took off after the Ravenna game, and that was a big part of our turnaround and our success,” Wood said. “I think he realized that he was OK. Honestly, I think he was a little timid and afraid that he could be hurt again in the first few games.”
Once Van Housen realized that he was back to 100%, defenses struggled to even slow him down. He scored at least four touchdowns four times and went over 215 yards in six contests.
“He’s powerful and he’s quick,” Wood said. “He has a great mix. He has great jump cuts. Playing Howells-Dodge, they would contain a gap and he would see them overpursue, jump back and break through a different hole.”
Van Housen also set an excellent example for his teammates to follow.
“The other kids on the team looked up to how hard Keaton works,” Wood said. “He was definitely a leader of the team, and he did a great job of leading by example.”
It was no surprise that Van Housen came back onto the field a couple of times at Memorial Stadium after suffering his thigh bruise to attempt to play again.
“He is such a competitor,” Wood said. “We put him back in for a couple of series after halftime, but you could tell he couldn’t go at full steam.
“It was tough for him to not be in the game. But he still showed his leadership and was the loudest cheerleader we had on our sidelines.”
Wood saw Van Housen’s athletic potential at a young age.
“He’s a kid that I’ve been blessed to coach,” he said. “He’s a year older than my son, and they played basketball and baseball together starting in third grade. His family comes from good stock.
“When he was in seventh grade, we won the state basketball championship. He would stand on the side shooting baskets during practices. He’s a special kid, not just a special athlete.”
