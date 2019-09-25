Broken Bow wants to keep its motor running for the entire season.
That’s a reason the Indians came up with the theme “All gas, no brakes.” So far, the motto has worked for the Indians as they are now 10-2 and ranked No. 5 in Class C-1 in the Omaha-World Herald rankings.
“The girls don’t want to have any point of the season be a breaking point, they don’t want any point of breaking down or slowing down,” Broken Bow coach Skyler Morris said. “They want to work hard all the way through the season and continue to push the gas. I think this past weekend was a good point of that.”
What Morris is talking about was the Indians’ performance at the Seward Tournament, where they went 3-1 to take second. One of those wins came 25-22, 32-30 against two-time defending Class C-1 state champion Wahoo, which was No. 1 at the time.
Morris said Broken Bow probably played one of its best matches of the season against the Warriors.
“It was an intense game. We played very smart and didn’t make many errors,” Morris said. “We played like I knew we could play. The girls were very excited after that win.”
The Indians couldn’t sustain that momentum however in falling to Lincoln Lutheran 28-26, 25-15 in the championship.
Morris admitted that the Indians were spent after the match with Wahoo, especially after falling short in a tight first set. But, so far, Morris said she has been pleased with what Broken Bow has done during the season.
“Last year in some games, I felt like there were times when we just rolled over and lost a set,” she said. “This year, we’ve been able to stay fairly consistent with battling and winning. This group has been playing together long enough. This is pretty much the same group as last year. They really mesh really well and know each other very well. That has helped us.”
Majesta Valasek has carried the load for the Indians as she has 151 kills with an area-best 5.7 kills per set.
“She’s naturally athletic but she’s put in a lot of work during the offseason and is a lot stronger,” Morris said. “She’s been working on her mental aspects, like finding the openings, working around the block and using high hands and all that. She’s trying to advance her game to another level.”
Sophomore setter Kailyn Scott has orchestrated the offense with 267 assists on the season. Morris said she has improved a lot from her freshman season.
“Kailyn is continuing to improve in every match. What’s been exciting is that her net play has come around tremendously,” Morris said. “She can put up a pretty good block and is not afraid to hit the ball. That’s been great for us.”
Kya Scott, Kailyn’s twin sister, leads the defense with 90 digs, while Emily Trotter, Valasek and Madison Neely have chipped in 88, 81 and 77 digs, respectively. Neely leads the Indians with 24 ace serves, while Sydney Carrizales has 15 blocks on the year.
Morris said there are a few areas Broken Bow can still get better at but she can’t complain with how the season is going so far.
“Our defense started to fall apart against Lincoln Lutheran as they were working us all over the court,” Morris said. “We need to adjust our defense and our blocks. and get our blocks. We served pretty tough and our serve receive hasn’t been bad but we still can improve a little bit in that area.
“But we’ve been trying some things and the kids are picking it all up and are really pushing. They are doing a great job.”
The Indians host a triangular with Centura and Gibbon on Thursday and will play at the Sutherland Tournament Saturday.
Milestones
Aurora coach Lois Hixson picked up her 300th win as the Huskie coach. Hixson, who is in her 14th year as Aurora’s coach, picked up the victory after the Huskies defeated Gering during the first day of the Gothenburg Tournament. Her record as Aurora’s head coach is 302-159.
Overall, Hixson, who was also the head coach for Chambers for 11 years, is currently 470-226.
If any coach is near a milestone, please let Marc Zavala know at marc.zavala@theindependent.com.
Rankings
Eight teams join Broken Bow in the ratings this week.
Only one new team makes the ratings this week. Central Valley moves in at No. 8 in Class D-1.
In Class B, Hastings moves up to No. 6, while Northwest is No. 8.
In Class C-1, St. Paul takes over the top spot after both Wahoo and Wayne, who was No. 2 behind the Warriors in last week’s ratings, suffered losses in the Seward Tournament.
In Class C-2, Hastings St. Cecilia stays at No. 1 despite suffering its first loss of the season to Fillmore Central this past weekend, while Grand Island Central Catholic remains No. 2.
In Class D-2, Nebraska Christian is at No. 5, while Giltner is No. 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.