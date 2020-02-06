FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

Individual leaders

Takedowns Total

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 154

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 131

Grady Griess, Northwest 126

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 122

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 95

Collin Quandt, Northwest 85

Cameron Kort, Adams Central 76

Gavin Dozler, Boone Centra/NG 74

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 70

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 66

Escapes Total

Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 38

Kane VonBonn, Central City 33

Bridger Rice, Ord 30

Ben Sutherland, Northwest 30

Caden Fredricksen, Northwest 29

William Karmann, Boone Central/NG 29

Bryce Sutton, Central Citiy 29

Mason Tenski, Twin River 29

Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 29

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 27

Austin Cooley, Northwest 27

Kole Fiala, Aurora 27

Austin Yohe, Hastings 27

Nearfalls

2-pt 3-pt Total

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 31 43 74

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 41 20 61

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 22 33 55

Collin Quandt, Northwest 12 31 43

Kole Fiala, Aurora 28 14 42

Brody Arrants, Grand Island 13 24 37

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 15 22 37

Landon Weidner, Hastings 22 25 37

Dyson Kunz, Central City 15 21 36

Carl Mundt, Neb. Christian 15 21 36

Reversals Total

Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 30

Gunner Reimers, Palmer 26

Beau Zoucha, Twin River 26

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 23

Roy Guzman, Palmer 22

Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 22

Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 20

Brady Isley, Northwest 19

Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings 19

Brandon Fry, Central City 18

Jed Jones, Twin River 18

Pins Total

Dyson Kunz, Central City 35

Grady Griess, Northwest 31

Austin Cooley, Northwest 30

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 29

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 28

Brady Isley, Northwest 28

Sam Moore, Central City 28

Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup 28

Damen Pape, Hastings 28

Garrett Kluthe, Ord 26

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 26

Riley Waddington, Wood River 26

Team Leaders

Takedowns

Aurora 737

Northwest 615

Central City 385

Wood River 368

Ord 346

Broken Bow 442

Adams Central 432

Cross County/Osceola 429

Twin Loup 411

Twin River 397

Escapes

Aurora 296

Northwest 292

Boone Central/Newman Grove 248

Central City 199

Twin River 196

Adams Central 182

Ravenna 180

Wood River 171

Ord 158

Twin Loup 141

Reversals

Central City 158

Twin River 145

St. Paul 136

Northwest 128

Palmer 118

Twin Loup 115

Adams Central 108

Boone Central/Newman Grove 99

Broken Bow 99

Cross County/Osceola 96

Ord 87

Nearfalls

Aurora 240

Northwest 231

Twin Loup 228

Cross County/Osceola 227

Central City 220

St. Paul 183

Boone Central/Newman Grove 178

Adams Central 162

Twin River 161

Broken Bow 146

Pins

Aurora 261

Northwest 234

Central City 231

Broken Bow 204

Ord 203

Adams Central 201

Twin River 198

Twin Loup 187

St. Paul 177

Wood River 173

Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments