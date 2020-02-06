Individual leaders
Takedowns Total
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 154
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 131
Grady Griess, Northwest 126
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 122
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 95
Collin Quandt, Northwest 85
Cameron Kort, Adams Central 76
Gavin Dozler, Boone Centra/NG 74
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 70
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 66
Escapes Total
Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 38
Kane VonBonn, Central City 33
Bridger Rice, Ord 30
Ben Sutherland, Northwest 30
Caden Fredricksen, Northwest 29
William Karmann, Boone Central/NG 29
Bryce Sutton, Central Citiy 29
Mason Tenski, Twin River 29
Kolby Lukasiewicz, Grand Island 29
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 27
Austin Cooley, Northwest 27
Kole Fiala, Aurora 27
Austin Yohe, Hastings 27
Nearfalls
2-pt 3-pt Total
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 31 43 74
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 41 20 61
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 22 33 55
Collin Quandt, Northwest 12 31 43
Kole Fiala, Aurora 28 14 42
Brody Arrants, Grand Island 13 24 37
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 15 22 37
Landon Weidner, Hastings 22 25 37
Dyson Kunz, Central City 15 21 36
Carl Mundt, Neb. Christian 15 21 36
Reversals Total
Caleb Alcorta, Northwest 30
Gunner Reimers, Palmer 26
Beau Zoucha, Twin River 26
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 23
Roy Guzman, Palmer 22
Jaxon Schafer, Boone Central/NG 22
Wyatt Graham, Cross County/Osceola 20
Brady Isley, Northwest 19
Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings 19
Brandon Fry, Central City 18
Jed Jones, Twin River 18
Pins Total
Dyson Kunz, Central City 35
Grady Griess, Northwest 31
Austin Cooley, Northwest 30
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 29
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 28
Brady Isley, Northwest 28
Sam Moore, Central City 28
Nolan Osborn, Twin Loup 28
Damen Pape, Hastings 28
Garrett Kluthe, Ord 26
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 26
Riley Waddington, Wood River 26
Team Leaders
Takedowns
Aurora 737
Northwest 615
Central City 385
Wood River 368
Ord 346
Broken Bow 442
Adams Central 432
Cross County/Osceola 429
Twin Loup 411
Twin River 397
Escapes
Aurora 296
Northwest 292
Boone Central/Newman Grove 248
Central City 199
Twin River 196
Adams Central 182
Ravenna 180
Wood River 171
Ord 158
Twin Loup 141
Reversals
Central City 158
Twin River 145
St. Paul 136
Northwest 128
Palmer 118
Twin Loup 115
Adams Central 108
Boone Central/Newman Grove 99
Broken Bow 99
Cross County/Osceola 96
Ord 87
Nearfalls
Aurora 240
Northwest 231
Twin Loup 228
Cross County/Osceola 227
Central City 220
St. Paul 183
Boone Central/Newman Grove 178
Adams Central 162
Twin River 161
Broken Bow 146
Pins
Aurora 261
Northwest 234
Central City 231
Broken Bow 204
Ord 203
Adams Central 201
Twin River 198
Twin Loup 187
St. Paul 177
Wood River 173
Note: Only top three individuals from each team will be listed in each category, unless they are tied with a teammate for the third spot.
