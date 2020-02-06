106
Wrestler W-L
Caden Svoboda, Aurora 35-2
Riley Waddington, Wood River 35-2
Drew Garfield, Central City 39-5
Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central 32-6
Markus Miller, Hastings 29-11
113
Wrestler W-L
Jesse Sauceda, Shelton 18-2
Braiden Kort, Adams Central 38-3
Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 34-4
Juan Pedro, Jr. Grand Island 25-4
Grady Arends, Northwest 33-5
120
Wrestler W-L
Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 18-0
Tate Phillips, Burwell 24-4
Trey Garey, Broken Bow 23-7
Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw 20-7
Kirby Smith, Fullerton 13-7
126
Wrestler W-L
Dyson Kunz, Central City 44-1
Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 23-1
Shaye Wood, Central Valley 32-3
Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 23-3
Blake Cushing, Grand Island 31-4
132
Wrestler W-L
Colton Rowse, Ord 31-1
Ruger Reimers, Palmer 41-3
Bryce Brown, Hastings 21-4
Carson Thompson, Wood River 32-11
Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 30-12
138
Wrestler W-L
Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 46-0
Trevor Kluck, Aurora 38-0
Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 29-2
Austin Cole, Broken Bow 17-6
Cameron Kort, Adams Central 37-7
145
Wrestler W-L
Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 41-2
Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 33-3
Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 16-6
Jett Samuelson, Hastings 27-8
Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola 35-10
152
Wrestler W-L
Colby Coons, Twin Loup 37-1
Garrett Kluthe, Ord 33-3
Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings 13-3
Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 25-4
Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 21-6
160
Wrestler W-L
Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield 29-1
Sam Moore, Central City 43-3
Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 37-4
Jaxson Jones, Twin River 25-4
Jace Ostrom, Burwell 14-4
170
Wrestler W-L
Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 33-4
Kelen Meyer, Ord 28-5
Dylan Soule, High Plains 31-7
Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield 26-7
Cooper Slingby, Ansley-Litchfield 19-8
182
Wrestler W-L
Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 44-0
Damen Pape, Hastings 41-0
Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 43-1
Corey Dawe, Burwell 28-1
Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 22-1
195
Wrestler W-L
Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 37-0
Ethan Gabriel, Ord 35-1
Evan Morara, Hastings 17-4
Kole Fiala, Aurora 35-9
Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 27-9
220
Wrestler W-L
Grady Griess, Northwest 39-4
Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 28-5
Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 28-5
CJ Pickrel, Fullerton 18-5
Blake Davis, Hastings 28-7
285
Wrestler W-L
Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 32-1
CJ Hoevet, Ord 34-3
Aaron Jividen, Aurora 34-4
Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 9-6
Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow 25-8
