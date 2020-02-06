FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

106

Wrestler W-L

Caden Svoboda, Aurora 35-2

Riley Waddington, Wood River 35-2

Drew Garfield, Central City 39-5

Tristen Obermiller, Adams Central 32-6

Markus Miller, Hastings 29-11

113

Wrestler W-L

Jesse Sauceda, Shelton 18-2

Braiden Kort, Adams Central 38-3

Gavin Dozler, Boone Central/NG 34-4

Juan Pedro, Jr. Grand Island 25-4

Grady Arends, Northwest 33-5

120

Wrestler W-L

Dylan Ancheta, Wood River 18-0

Tate Phillips, Burwell 24-4

Trey Garey, Broken Bow 23-7

Nickolas Kuehn, Kenesaw 20-7

Kirby Smith, Fullerton 13-7

126

Wrestler W-L

Dyson Kunz, Central City 44-1

Casey Faulkenberry, Broken Bow 23-1

Shaye Wood, Central Valley 32-3

Daniel Escandon, Gibbon 23-3

Blake Cushing, Grand Island 31-4

132

Wrestler W-L

Colton Rowse, Ord 31-1

Ruger Reimers, Palmer 41-3

Bryce Brown, Hastings 21-4

Carson Thompson, Wood River 32-11

Hunter Douglas, Ravenna 30-12

138

Wrestler W-L

Cameron Graham, Cross County/Osceola 46-0

Trevor Kluck, Aurora 38-0

Enrique Martinez, Central Valley 29-2

Austin Cole, Broken Bow 17-6

Cameron Kort, Adams Central 37-7

145

Wrestler W-L

Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City 41-2

Cooper Coons, Twin Loup 33-3

Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull 16-6

Jett Samuelson, Hastings 27-8

Bryce Reed, Cross County/Osceola 35-10

152

Wrestler W-L

Colby Coons, Twin Loup 37-1

Garrett Kluthe, Ord 33-3

Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings 13-3

Elijah Green, Nebraska Christian 25-4

Tryon Calleroz, Arcadia-Loup City 21-6

160

Wrestler W-L

Blake Racicky, Ansley-Litchfield 29-1

Sam Moore, Central City 43-3

Izaak Hunsley, Hastings 37-4

Jaxson Jones, Twin River 25-4

Jace Ostrom, Burwell 14-4

170

Wrestler W-L

Jesse Drahota, Ravenna 33-4

Kelen Meyer, Ord 28-5

Dylan Soule, High Plains 31-7

Hunter Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield 26-7

Cooper Slingby, Ansley-Litchfield 19-8

182

Wrestler W-L

Lathan Duda, Broken Bow 44-0

Damen Pape, Hastings 41-0

Kyle Sterup, Cross County/Osceola 43-1

Corey Dawe, Burwell 28-1

Brekyn Papineau, Aurora 22-1

195

Wrestler W-L

Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian 37-0

Ethan Gabriel, Ord 35-1

Evan Morara, Hastings 17-4

Kole Fiala, Aurora 35-9

Tyler Wetzel, Ravenna 27-9

220

Wrestler W-L

Grady Griess, Northwest 39-4

Jacob Deckert, Adams Central 28-5

Nathan Scheer, St. Paul 28-5

CJ Pickrel, Fullerton 18-5

Blake Davis, Hastings 28-7

285

Wrestler W-L

Jakob Jerabek, Arcadia/Loup City 32-1

CJ Hoevet, Ord 34-3

Aaron Jividen, Aurora 34-4

Hunter Mayfield, Burwell 9-6

Tyler Thomas, Broken Bow 25-8

