“Unfinished Business.”
When it came time for Grand Island Central Catholic to set a motto for the 2019 season, those two words jumped out as a natural fit.
“When you come up first man out of the playoffs, it’s tough to take,” third-year head coach Tim Dvorak said. “It was tough to take for these guys, and that’s their (motto). That’s what they wanted this season for, and I couldn’t agree with them more.”
GICC did make great strides last year, snapping a 14-game losing streak and finishing above .500 at 5-4.
But the Crusaders fell just short of the playoffs with two of their losses coming by a combined nine points.
“Right now we’re having good practices,” senior receiver/inside linebacker Connor Henke. “We’re working hard. I think we’ll have a good team this year. We want to make the playoffs because last year we were one team short of making it. We’re fighting harder now.”
Senior placekicker/punter Dietrick Stolz said finishing games will be the key to the Crusaders getting those wins that they need to punch their ticket for the postseason this time around.
“I think the second half is where we have to compete and keep the energy,” he said. “Last year, the energy died down. This year if we keep the energy, we’ll be in (the hunt for the playoffs) for sure.”
Central Catholic returns a total of eight starters. Most of that experience is at the skill positions on offense and in the secondary at defense with senior Nolan Gleason (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) the lone returning starter on the lines.
“We have a lot of returning guys in skill positions (with) a lot of explosive potential,” Dvorak said. “We’re just green on the offensive line. We have one guy, Nolan Gleason, returning on the offensive line. He’s also our only returner on the defensive line.
“But we’ve got some guys who are filling in those shoes. They just don’t have that experience yet.”
Returning at receiver are junior Brayden Wenzl and sophomore Isaac Herbek. Junior running back Russ Martinez is competing with sophomore Brayton Johnson for the starting quarterback position after the graduation of 2,000-yard passer Jack Goering.
“I trust them both,” Dvorak said. “They’re both fantastic athletes. They’re both smart. It’s going to come down to who the best combination is, who can make the best reads. Honestly, right now I feel good that we have both of them and am glad that we have both of them competing because they’re making each other better.”
Stolz hopes that the offense keeps him busier kicking PATs than field goals.
“Our quarterbacks, Brayton Johnson and Russell Martinez, are a dual threat,” he said. “One runs and one throws. Our line looks good. We’ve got Isaac Herbek who made that great (game-winning) play at St. Pat’s. He’s maybe even better than his brother (Nebraska walk-on Jacob).”
The defense has plenty of experience with both Reid Martinez and Russ Martinez back at linebacker and Tanner Turek, Wenzl and Johnson returning in the secondary.
“I like our defense,” Dvorak said. “It’s always good when you have three returning starters in the secondary and three returning starters at linebacker. That helps.
“We lost Jacob Herbek on the D-line and most of our defensive line, but we have players coming back – players who didn’t necessarily see the field because of last year’s senior class, but who are good nonetheless. They’re looking at being better this year.”
And those returning starters are familiar with the defense despite all of them except Gleason being juniors or sophomores.
“We have pretty much the same defense as a year ago and two years ago,” Henke said. “We’re fresh now and we know the positions. We know what to do, we know the plays. We’re getting good at that.”
Overall, depth could be a concern for the Crusaders.
“Our numbers are down a little bit, but I do like the guys that we do have,” Dvorak said. “We have a real committed group of core guys who have put in the time all summer. It’s probably been our best summer going into a season in terms of the weight room and offseason workouts. We’re bigger, faster, stronger and we’re more knowledgeable.”
What does GICC have to do to finish that business from last season?
“No. 1, we have to stay healthy,” Dvorak said. “With the number of kids that we have out this year, I like them but an injury or two could put us in a tailspin. If we can stay healthy, particularly on the line, I like our chances. We just have to be consistent.
“We have playmakers all over the field. We can spread the field. It’s a matter of us being consistent and making plays, not mistakes.”
Six of the Crusaders’ opponents finished with winning records last season, including three out of their four district opponents.
“It’s a wide-open district,” Dvorak said. “Centura has people coming back. Gibbon’s record doesn’t reflect how they played last year. They’ve got some kids coming back. Wood River played some good games last year.
“I think right now St. Paul by virtue of what they did last year and who they have coming back is the team to beat. But the rest of the district I think we can compete. We’re lucky enough to play St. Paul in Week 9. Hopefully we can put ourselves in a position to make that a very meaningful game.”
Central Catholic opens its season Friday against Malcolm. Kickoff at Northwest’s Viking Field is set for 7 p.m.