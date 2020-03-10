The Bob Devaney Sports Center might have a little buzz for an early game when the Class C-1 boys basketball state tournament tips off there Thursday at 9 a.m.
No. 2-rated Adams Central (24-1) takes on No. 10 St. Paul (19-7) for the third time this year.
The Patriots claimed the first two meetings 63-33 in the regular season and 56-42 in a subdistrict final.
That familiarity – plus the fact that the two schools faced off in a lively C-1 consolation game on Saturday in the girls state tournament – could add a little extra electricity to the atmosphere.
For St. Paul, there will also be plenty of enthusiasm because the Wildcats are making their first state tournament appearance since 1997.
“It’s a huge opportunity to be down in Lincoln and part of the final eight,” St. Paul coach Derek Reinsch said. “It’s been an amazing year for St. Paul athletics in volleyball, football, cross country, girls basketball and now boys basketball.”
Adams Central has also had its wealth of success stories in sports this year, and the boys basketball team is a latest part of that. Despite losing a majority of its scoring from last year’s state tournament qualifying team, the Patriots have rolled throughout the season with only one loss to C-2 qualifier Grand Island Central Catholic.
“It’s so gratifying (going to state),” Adams Central coach Zac Foster said following the Patriots’ district win. “It’s so gratifying for this group because of everything that happened to us in the offseason with the team, and what some people said about us. We knew we had a good basketball team. We knew we had good basketball players. …
“I have never been prouder in my 20 years, than I am with these guys for what they have done.”
A balanced offense has made the Patriots tough to stop. Cam Foster (6-foot junior guard) tops the team with 12.1 points per game, and he is closely trailed by Gavin Lipovsky (6-2 senior guard) and his 11.8 average.
For St. Paul, an up-and-down season took a huge upswing after the Wildcats bounced back from the subdistrict loss to Adams Central to upset North Bend Central in a district final.
“We started out the season 8-0, and then we went on a bad stretch at the beginning of January where we lost four of five,” Reinsch said. “Our confidence was shaken. We did a lot of reassessing and buckled down. We finished a good stretch, and then even though we lost two of three, I was happy with how we played against GICC and Adams Central, who are both highly rated.”
St. Paul is topped by Tommy Wroblewski (6-2 junior guard), who puts up 16.2 points per game.
In the subdistrict loss to the Patriots, the Wildcats only trailed 23-21 at the half but couldn’t keep pace after halftime.
“The biggest area of concern are turnovers,” Reinsch said. “The second time we played we came out in the third quarter and had too many live ball turnovers. If we can limit our turnovers, we can play as well as we have all year long.”
The winner will face either No. 4 Kearney Catholic or No. 5 Ogallala in Friday’s semifinal round.
