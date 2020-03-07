LINCOLN — Adams Central rebounded from its semifinal loss to take third in Class C-1 Saturday.

The Patriots led by as many as 12 points but had to hold off St. Paul to win 44-41 at Lincoln East High School.

After the two teams were tied at 14-all after the first quarter, Adams Central outscored the Wildcats 14-2 in the second quarter to take control.

St. Paul outscored the Patriots 25-16 in the second half and cut to two points several times but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Libby Trausch led Adams Central (18-11) with 18 points.

Sisters Brooke and Olivia Poppert each led the Wildcats (24-4) with 14 points.

