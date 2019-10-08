HASTINGS — The Northwest softball team lost for the second time to Adams Central in the Class B, Subdistrict 8 tournament on Tuesday.
This time, the Patriots defeated the Vikings 6-2 at the Smith Softball Complex.
The loss could mean the end of the season for the Vikings. Their district fate now lies in the hands of the Class B point system.
Northwest coach Jake Ritzdorf hopes his team squeaks into districts by having enough overall points to claim one of the six wild-card spots.
“It’s a tough one to think our season would be over on that one,” he said. “We must hope the right teams win tonight and see who we would draw on Friday.
“If we were done, that would be a bad deal.”
It was the fourth match-up of the season for these two teams, the third in four days.
After Tuesday’s loss they split the season series 2-2.
The scoring started in the bottom of the first as Skylee Nelson homered to left field off Patriot pitcher Sadie Carpenter, putting the Vikings up 1-0.
Viking hurler Emily Stein was cruising through the first three innings, not allowing a hit until the fourth inning when Adams Central catcher Shaylee Reed singled to third base.
Stein’s counterpart Carpenter also pitched well allowing only the one run through the first six innings.
Ritzdorf said his team hit the ball hard on a windy day.
“It’s one of those where you look at the first six innings and if you asked who hit the ball harder throughout the game, I would say our team did,” he said.
The only battle Northwest won in the game was the strikeout battle.
Stein struck out seven and took the loss allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits while not walking a batter.
In the sixth inning the Patriots scraped together a run on two singles to take the lead 2-1.
Northwest did manage a walk in the bottom of the inning but left that runner stranded still trailing.
After a lead-off single by Kiarra Biede in the top of the seventh, Adams Central opened it up with five more hits, plating four runs in the inning.
Ritzdorf said that the Patriots just hit the ball well that inning and credits them for a big inning.
“Hats off to the Patriots there in the seventh inning. We were one out away from going into the bottom of the inning in a 2-1 ball game,” he said. “They get a couple big hits from some of their big hitters and were able to put up a big number that we couldn’t come back from.”
The Vikings didn’t roll over and battled back in the bottom of the seventh with one more run.
Avyn Urbanski led off the inning with a single to left field, followed by an infield single by pinch hitter Alicyn O’Neill.
With two on and no one out, Bailey Baasch came in to to pinch hit and hit a fielder’s choice to third base for out number one.
Shay Fila was up next and she popped out to the catcher for the second out.
With pressure on, Nelson came up again with two on and doubled to left field scoring Urbanski, but Northwest still trailed 6-2.
Joley Langsford then drew the walk to load the bases for Megan Furstenau, who flew out to right field to end the game.
Carpenter got the win surrendering two runs on five hits with two walks, and two strikeouts.
Ritzdorf said he is proud of his team no matter what the situation ends up for districts, and he credits the players’ hard work to the great season they had.
“We are always proud of our girls,” he said. They give us a great effort day in and day out in practice and workouts.”
Adams Central (19-11) 010 001 4—6 7 1
Northwest (21-11) 100 000 1—2 6 5
WP—Carpenter. LP—Stein. 2B—AC, Carpenter; NW, Nelson. 3B—NW, Urbanski. HR—NW, Nelson.
