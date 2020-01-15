With posts Them Koang and Isaac Traudt averaging a combined 38.4 points per game, this year’s Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team has a bit of an old-school feel about it.
“It’s a little bit different than what basketball is right now,” coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Basketball as a whole, universally is very guard heavy. We joke around with (assistant) coach (Rick) Rath that we’re taking it back to 1948 when he was born where you’re pounding it into the interior and working off the post.
“You just don’t see that very often, but we’re thankful to have two guys who have bought into banging on the glass and really demanding the basketball. We also have unselfish guards around them who are willing to get them the ball.”
Koang’s success isn’t a huge surprise. He averaged 11.6 points last year and was set to take over as the leading scoring option for his senior season.
He’s done that with a 20.3 point average.
But Traudt has taken huge strides for his sophomore season. The 6-foot-8 versatile forward who can shoot from outside as well as inside only averaged 1.6 points last year.
This year? Make it 18.1 ppg.
“He’s put six inches on and about 35 pounds,” Slough said. “That obviously helped. But he’s a tireless worker. He’s a gym rat. He’s the type of kid that if he has an off night, he’s going to make sure that he works to correct whatever he struggled with.
“He just continues to get better as an overall player. He’s guarding better this year than he did a year ago. Sometimes when you have high energy on the defensive end of the floor, the ball finds you on the offensive end.”
Traudt credits his teammates for his success.
“I rely on my teammates a lot more (this year),” he said. “They get me open a lot. They find me in good spots.”
Koang said he and Traudt make a good combination on the inside.
“I’m a nice mid-range shooter,” he said. “He can really shoot the ball. I’m a good passer. When the double team is coming, I get the ball to him.”
Traudt also likes the duo’s chemistry.
“Them is really good in the post,” he said. “He can do everything. I think he’s averaging 20 (points). It helps me a lot when they double down on him, leaving me open. He helps a lot.”
But it isn’t just the posts who have helped the Islanders get off to their 7-4 start. Unselfish play all around has allowed the team to pile up the points, including 91 against Lincoln Northeast and 87 against Lincoln High within their last four games.
“Whoever gets us going, we keep feeding him and give him the hot hand,” Koang said. “Then we just roll with it.”
Prior to the season, Slough thought defense might be the team’s strength early on while it figured things out on the offensive end. Instead, it has been the opposite.
“I didn’t know if we’d be scoring a lot, but we’re clicking,” Traudt said. “We just have to get our defense figured out.”
Koang said: “We’re not surprised. We thought we could be like this, especially once we got (guard) Jayden (Byabato) back.
“Defensively we’re still trying to figure it out. We’ll get it done.”
Having two posts who can take over games is a nice luxury for Slough, who sometimes had no option but to go with undersized players inside during some of his first years at Senior High.
“We just continue to get better physically,” he said. “I credit our Islander Power (strength training program). Coach (Jeremy) Williams and the football staff have done a great job of molding athletes, and our kids have bought into that.
“We’re just going to continue to get better here as the season progresses.”
It appears that the Islanders are doing just that. They are currently riding a season-high four-game winning streak, and that included a win over rival Kearney to snap a four-game losing streak in the series.
Ratings watch
Four area teams were included in this week’s Omaha World-Herald ratings.
Undefeated Hastings, which survived a scare against Aurora on Tuesday, is No. 2 in Class B. Across town, undefeated Adams Central sits at No. 3 in Class C-1. Tigers-Patriots on Feb. 11 will certainly be one to watch this year.
Once-beaten Grand Island Central Catholic is at No. 3 in Class C-2.
Fullerton rounds out the area teams with a No. 9 ranking in Class D-1.
Tournament time
The three-week conference tournament season is upon us with the Goldenrod tipping things off on Saturday. Quarterfinals will be divided between Humphrey and Fullerton on Tuesday with St Paul once again the site of the semifinals and finals.
Class D-2 No. 1-rated Humphrey St. Francis enters as the team to beat.
Fullerton is seeded second while Riverside is third and Central Valley fourth.
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Saturday, Jan. 18
Spalding Academy at Nebraska Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Elba at Palmer, 8 p.m.
St. Edward at Heartland Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
At Humphrey St. Francis
Riversde vs. Burwell, 6 p.m.
Neb. Christian/Spalding Academy winner vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
At Fullerton
Palmer/Elba winner vs. Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Heartland Lutheran/St. Edward winner vs. Fullerton, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
At St. Paul
Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
At St. Paul
Consolation, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Dale Miller covers boys basketball for the Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.