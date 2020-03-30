It was my intent to do a lot of bird watching this spring. I’d originally scheduled a crane viewing tour at the Crane Trust south of Alda for last week, but those plans quickly changed when tours were suspended due to the coronavirus.
Thankfully, I’d already been able to view the cranes at Rowe Sanctuary south of Gibbon (which you’ll read more about next spring) before that venue also cancelled tours for the remainder of the crane watching season.
With both of Central Nebraska’s main crane destinations shut down, many crane watchers were left wondering what to do, or maybe even cancelled their plans to visit the area altogether.
That’s a shame, because there are numerous other crane viewing opportunities between Grand Island and Kearney. Best of all, many of them are free and all of them are outdoors in the fresh air.
Platte River Drive between Doniphan and the Alda Road offers some of the best roadside crane viewing opportunities in the state. However, for the sake of both safety and courtesy, be sure not to pull off along the shoulder or into private driveways.
Instead, use one of the two designated turn-offs created specifically for crane viewing which allow you to park your car and safely watch the cranes.
On a snowy Sunday afternoon a couple weeks ago, my wife and I did just that. Right across the road from the parking area was a large flock of cranes which seemed undisturbed by our vehicle’s presence.
The only equipment needed to enjoy the cranes is a good pair of binoculars and a camera with a zoom lens for capturing close-up images of cranes as they feed and perform their ritualistic dances.
There is also a crane viewing platform along the Alda Road just south of the I-80/Alda interchange. Crane watchers frequently gather here at dusk to watch cranes returning to the river. A few picnic tables even allow you to enjoy a snack while you wait for the evening’s flight.
To the west, Windmill State Recreation Area south of Gibbon provides park visitors a place to witness sandhill cranes winging overhead and feeding in nearby fields.
About two miles south of Windmill SRA or about a mile and a half south of the I-80/Gibbon interchange on Lowell Road is another viewing platform along the Platte that’s popular in both the morning and evening.
Turning west on Elm Island Road takes you to Rowe Sanctuary. As of this writing, not only were tours suspended for the season, but the visitor’s center and outdoor trails were also closed. For updates, call (308) 468-5282.
Thankfully, further west on Elm Island Road are two other pull-offs for do-it-yourself crane watchers. The folks at Rowe advised me that these parking areas provide good crane viewing opportunities during the day.
Finally, there’s Fort Kearny SRA, one of the very best places along the Platte to view migrating cranes in spring. The Fort Kearny Bridge over the Platte River on the adjacent hike-bike trail is a hugely popular spot with crane watchers at both dawn and dusk.
All that’s needed to view cranes at either Fort Kearny or Windmill SRAs is a state park vehicle entry permit. Cost is $31 for an annual permit, $6 for a daily permit.
While crane watchers have been greatly affected by the coronavirus, sandhill cranes remain unfazed. The migration goes on, as it has for eons.
In a crazy world, it’s nice to know some things never change.
Jarrod Spilger writes an outdoor column for The Independent.
