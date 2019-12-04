It took a team effort for Northwest to capture its first state championship last year.
The same thing will need to happened if the Vikings want to repeat.
That’s a reason why Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts came up with the theme “All in” for the 2019-20 season. He said he wants that for all the wrestlers on the team, not just those on varsity.
“We need everybody to be all in all year if we want to win it again,” Sybrandts said. “That’s the way it was last year. We need everybody focused and all in during wrestling practices and meets and make good choices during the season.”
The Vikings, who beat 7-time Omaha Skutt 96-91 for the Class B state title last year, have a good nucleus coming back that will help them have a chance to repeat. They return five state qualifers, including state champion Grady Griess, state runner-up finisher Grady Arends and two-time medalist Collin Quandt.
Sybrandts said with the Vikings being the returning state champions, there will be some pressure because other teams know what to expect from Northwest this season. But he said he hopes that doesn’t stop them from achieving the No. 1 goal they want to achieve — another state championship.
“I know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot in every tournament and every dual we compete in this year,” Sybrandts said. “They will be gunning for us so we’ll have to be ready every time out. But our goal is to win another state title.”
Griess captured the 195-pound state title one year after he lost in the final in the same weight class. The Navy wrestling commit has had an impressive career with going a full six minutes in just three matches during the past two years. Most of the matches have ended either in pin or a technical fall.
Sybrandts said the Northwest senior does all the things possible to be successful.
“You can’t ask for a better kid than Grady Griess,” he said. “He’s a great student, hard worker and wants to be the best. He puts in so much time in the weight room. He’s everything you want for a perfect wrestler. He’s a great role model to the younger kids, who look up to him. He’s just one of those kids that doesn’t come around very often. He’s hungry and motivated for another state championship.”
Quandt and Arends also return. Quandt is a three-time state qualifier that also finished second in 2018 before taking third in last year’s meet. Arends made the state finals as a sophomore one year after not making the state tournament the previous season. Sybrandts said he’s excited to see what those two wrestlers can do.
“We’ve been blessed with having Collin around as well. He’s been close to a state championship the past two years. That’s his ultimate goal,” Sybrandts said. “He’s a great kid just like Grady (Griess), who works hard.
“And Grady (Arends) will be moving up to 113. He really had to work to get down to 106. Weight shouldn’t be a struggle for him and I look for him to have a great year as well.”
Austin Cooley and Owen Friesen are the other two state qualifiers returning for the Vikings. Sybrandts said he’s excited to see what the two juniors can do this season.
“Both those kids put in a lot of time in the offseason,” Sybrandts said. “Austin came on late in the season and wrestled lights out at districts and got to state. Owen improved so much as he had only five wins as a freshman to 36 as a sophomore last year. He’s only going to grow and get better. I feel wrestlers are ready to take the next step and their goals are to get state medals.”
Northwest also returns Caden Frederiksen, Alex Cabello and Zach Pistulka to the varsity lineup and Sybrandts feels wrestlers like Brady Isley, Victor Isele, Caleb Alcorta, Colton Ruff, Brody Sheeks, Bo Bushhousen, Ben Sutherland and Brody Stutzman are other wrestlers to watch for this season.
And the Vikings will have a challenging schedule. Northwest will head to the Clash National High School Dual Tournament for the second consecutive season, while Griess, Quandt and Arends will take part in the Walsh Ironman Tournament in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio during the second week of the season. Sybrandts said the Clash was a good tournament for them to compete in last year.
“I think the Clash was a turning point for a lot of the kids last year,” “Grady (Griess) getting beat there was the best thing to happen because that showed him he needed to work a lot harder and conditioning and the same with the other wrestlers. When you wrestle at a high-level tournament like that, I think it’s a wake-up call for kids for what they need to improve on. Hopefully the kids will know what to expect at those tournaments after the Clash experience last year. And then we’ll have a few tough in-state tournaments that will be challenges for us.”
Other than the schedule, Sybrandts said a challenge for Northwest is controlling their weight. He said that has been a problem so far as a few wrestlers want to be part of the varsity level. But he feels Northwest should be a fun group to coach this season.
“Our toughest thing right now is getting kids to the right weights and some kids want to make varsity. Unfortunately, sometimes your weight plan doesn’t allow that to happen,” Sybrandts said. “That’s been a tough challenge so far but I’m liking what I’m seeing in practices. We’ll need to stay healthy as well.
“But I’m excited to see what this team can do. We’re bringing in some new kids that will be able to help us out. It should be a fun year for us.”
Northwest opens its season with a home dual with Aurora on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.