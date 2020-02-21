OMAHA – Northwest seniors Grady Griess and Collin Quandt get a chance finish their careers in style.
The Viking duo will wrestle for state championships after getting wins in their Class B semifinal matches after Friday’s action at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Quandt, No. 2 at 138 pounds, posted a 10-3 victory over No. 3 Brady Thompson of O’Neill, while Griess, No. 1 at 220 and a returning state champion, pinned No. 6 Brayan Rodriguez of York in 1:17. That performance put the No. 5-rated Vikings into fifth with 67.5 points.
Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he’s thrilled for the two seniors.
“They’ve been with us for a long time and it’s every kid’s dream to finish their careers with a state championship,” Sybrandts said. “I’m glad they get to have that opportunity. It would be nothing sweeter than seeing them win titles for us.”
Quandt got his second win over Thompson during the season. Last time they wrestled, it was a 13-12 decision where Quandt admitted he didn’t wrestle a smart match.
“I felt I wrestled well the first two periods but I made some mistakes in the third,” Quandt said. “I felt a lot better this weekend and was a lot more motivation.”
Quandt’s motivation was getting a finals appearance last year after getting one as a junior.
“This was going to be a tough bracket but I knew I could do it,” Quandt said. “If this being my last year, I knew I had to do it.”
Griess meanwhile wasted little time as he scored a takedown 19 seconds into the match and got the pin. Quandt takes on No. 4 Nate Rocheleau of Gering, while Griess battles No. 2 Garrett Menke of Bennington in their semifinal matches.
Sybrandts said those two will be ready.
“Grady wants to prove to people that he’s the best 220-pounder in Class B, while Collin really wants to get a state title,” Sybrandts said.
Grady Arends wasn’t as fortunate in his semifinal match. In a rematch of last year’s 106 final in which he lost, the No. 2 Arends fell to No. 1 Quinton Chavez of Gering 8-4.
Brady Isley was the lone Viking to make through the consolation rounds and will leave Omaha with a medal. Isley won three matches on Friday after losing his first match on Thursday.
Overall, Sybrandts said he was pleased with Friday’s performance.
“Getting four medalists out of seven qualifiers is very good for us,” Sybrandts said. “I thought our kids battled well and performed well but I think we still have a chance to move up. It’s going to depend what happens in the consolation rounds. Hopefully we can finish on a high note.”
Hastings upped its Class B lead after getting three into the finals of their weight classes. The No. 2-rated Tigers lead the team race with 119 points, 31.5 more than No. 7 Gering.
Bryce Brown (No. 3 at 132), Izaak Hunsley (No. 2 at 160) and Damen Pape (No. 1 at 182 and a returning state champion) all earned final berths for the Tigers.
Brown posted a 12-1 victory over No. 6 Nathaniel Murillo and will take on No. 2 Trevor Reinke of Beatrice, while Hunsley earned a 6-1 win over Jacob Awiszus of Gering and battles No. 1 Josh Miller of Arlington. Damen Pape pinned No. 5 Brekyn Papineau of Aurora and meets No. 2 Luke MacDonald of Bennington.
Landon Weider (No. 2 at 126), Mason Brumbaugh (No. 3 at 152) and Evan Morara (No. 5 at 195) lost in their semifinal matches.
Tiger coach Nolan Laux said he’s happy with the position the Tigers, who will have eight total medalists, are in right now as they are close to capturing their first title since winning Class A in 1988.
“We haven’t performed well on this night in the past but I thought we did a great job tonight,” he said. “We won some big matches tonight and wrestled to our potential tonight. We need to have the same kind of performance tomorrow.”
Also in Class B:
% Aurora’s Caden Svoboda earned a berth in the 106-pound final after pinning No. 2 Zach Ourada of Omaha Skutt in 6:40. The match went into overtime and the No. 3 Svoboda put Ourada on his back and got the pin. The Huskie junior takes on No. 1 Kael Lauridsen of Bennington, who posted a 9-1 major decision over No. 4 Drew Garfield of Central City. Teammate Trevor Kluck, No. 1 at 138, wasn’t successful as he suffered his first defeat of the season during a 9-4 loss to Rocheleau.
% Central City was successful in getting a finalist at 126 pounds as top-ranked Dyson Kunz posted a 9-3 win over Weidner. He takes on unranked Michael Mass of Ralston in the final.
% Adams Central’s Braiden Kort, No. 3 at 113, posted a 7-5 win over Lexington’s Ivan Lazo. The Patriot freshman takes on Chavez in the final.
