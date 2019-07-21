2019 Nebraska Prep Football’s Class D-1 Eight Man Football Returning 1000 Yard Rushers (plus one) - Part Two

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND NORTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 315 AM CDT... AT 252 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER GRAND ISLAND, MOVING EAST AT 10 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GRAND ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&