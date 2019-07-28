Nebraska High School Football’s 1000 Yard Passing Quarterbacks who return in 2019.

Thirty six Nebraska prep QBs who racked up over a thousand yards through the air, will return to bedevil opponents defenses in 2019. Four of these returnees are Dual-Threat quarterbacks who also churned out a 1000 yards rushing.
I have noted the Duel-Threat QBs at the end of each short bio. The criteria for this rating was the rushing yards had to total more than half of the passing yardage total for a quarterback to be placed in that category. There are exceptions to that rule like Millard West’s Tristan Gomes, whose rushing yards will probably increase this Fall. I felt he earned a spot in that Dual-Threat category although his 601 rushing yards, times two, fell short of his aerial total.
Only three Class A gunslingers return in 2019 which seems low, but there were an extraordinary number of terrific QBs that came out of that Class a year ago. There may be other rifle-arms who emerge in Nebraska’s big boy class as the 2019 season progresses, but we’ll just call it a wait-and-see situation.
(Key) Name, School, Yards, TDs-INTs, Completion Percentage, Passing yds/Rushing yds)
*Jack Dozler-Omaha Roncalli, 5-11, 165, Sr. - 2,675 yards...(29-8)..62% - One of the finest rollout QBs in the state. Had 304 yards, 4 TDs and a 38-14 lead in less than 2 quarters at Scottsbluff in the Class B semis before breaking his arm. Crimson Pride ended up losing 60-38 without him. Threw for 398/3 TDs vs. Waverly, 415 and a Class B record 7 scores vs. Mount Michael and 315 yards and a TD against Blair. Dude is a serious baller in both both FB and BB ad without a doubt, one of the state’s finest prep athletes..
*Austin Endorf-North Bend, -3, 185, Sr. - 2,617 - (29-14)...64%...(Career..4,160 yds, 44 TDs) - Led the Tigers to their first playoff in 10 years and 5th ever. Incredibly strong right arm with a wrist rocket type quick release and almost no follow through, which makes it even more impressive. The strength Endorf must have in his throwing arm must be off the charts.
Torched Johnson CC with 497 yards and 6 TDs in the 2018 season opener, GICC with 359 yards and 3 TDs, Twin River with 319 big ones and 4 scores and a first round playoff game 382 yards with 6 TDs against Wilber/Clatonia. Last 3 games of 2018, Austin Endorf was 79 of 108 (73%) for 868 yards and 11 TDs.
*Will Gatzemeyer-BRLD, 5-10, 175, Sr. - 2,519 - (30-5)..57%...(2,519/1,088) - Does it all. 16 rushing TDs, 3,599 Total Yards, 80 tackles on defense. Lost to C-2 champ Centennial 33-28 in quarterfinals in a game he threw for 271/2 TDs ran for 119 and 2 TDs plus 9 tackles. One word describes Will Gatzemeyer. STUD.
*Evan Johnson-Adams Central, 6-3, 205, Sr. - 2,316 - (26-8)..58%...(Career...5,408 yds, 54 TDs/20 INTs) - Already a 3 year starter with 28 games under his belt. Thrown the ball 706 times with every 13th toss going for a touchdown. Talk about a seasoned veteran with a super high football IQ. Give him time to throw and Johnson will tear your defense to shreds. Having a two time 1000 yard rusher in the same backfield doesn’t hurt matters either.
Remember, Evan Johnson went a perfect 13 for 13 for 235 yards and 2 scores against Holdrege a year ago. Not many can duplicate that feat.
*Michael Rutherford-Central City, 5-10, 165, Sr. - 1,876 - (18-6)...57%...(1,878/708) - Very elusive with a strong, accurate arm and can really hurt you with his ability to spot an opening and take off running. Rutherford is much faster than you think in the open field and possesses a very quick plant and cut move that turns defenders around. He’ll do some big time damage to defenses in 2019, especially through the air
*Clayton Murphy-Ogallala, 6-4, 185, Sr. - 1,836 - (14-4)....57% - What a good looking quarterback. Reminds me some of a Baylor Scheierman with his drop-back, pocket QB skills. Murphy can throw ball a mile and put the sucker right on the money. One of those “he can throw a football threw a car wash and not get it wet” type of QBs. Also throws well against his body and appears to have good running skills but does not do it much. I think Murphy could gain a ton fo rushing yards if he had the opportunity, but Coach Bauer may have his reasons for not turning the big guy loose in the ground game. One of the more poised QBs I saw on film.
*Cole Payton-Omaha Westside, 6-2, 205, Jr. - 1,639..61%...(19-5)..61% - Very poised last season for a sophomore having to fill the shoes of the great Dylan Plautz. Mobile in the pocket, Payton, a southpaw, has a strong throwing arm, makes good decisions and could run for more yardage in 2019 if necessary. Remember, this youngster directed a team that suffered only two losses by a total of 8 points a year ago. Has all the tools to be an All-Metro and All-State QB.
*Justis Bader-Grand Island Heartland Lutheran - 1,613...68%...(23-3)
*Nick Bohn-Bennington - 1,543 - (14-6)...61%.
*Tyler Ruhl-Centura - 1,498 - (15-9)...51%...(1,498/1,038)
*Trevor Dubray-Alliance - 1,466 - (13-5)...57%.
*Hunter Washburn-Ashland-Greenwood - 1,413 - (17-4)...52%
*Hunter Charf-Neligh-Oakdale - 1,412 - (15-5)...59%
*Conner Phillips-McPherson County/Stapleton - 1,412 - (18-3)....56%... (Jr)
*Tristan Gomes-Millard West - 1,359 - (14-7)...53%...(1,359/601)
*Braedyn Ollendick-Elkhorn Valley - 1,389 - (9-10)...53%...(Jr)
*Daniel Busenitz-Cody-Kilgore - 1,383 - (22-9)...53%...(Jr)
*Griffin Hendricks, Doniphan-Trumbull - 1,361 - (11-3)..54%
*Jake Ridder-Fremont Bergan - 1,300 - (15-7)...62%
*Jaxon Kant-Lutheran High NE - 1,216 - (18-3)..64%...(1,216/1,508)
*Zach Fye-Crete - 1,202 - (12-6)...42%.
*Jake Jarzynka-Ravenna - 1,173...(22-na)...na%
*Josh Duitsman-Lincoln Lutheran - 1,166 - (14-5)...62% (Soph)
*Trevor Berry-Chadron - 1,162 - (11-11)...55%
*Nate Christiansen-Plainview - 1,160 - (20-14)...44%.
*Shaye Morten-Hartington-Newcastle - 1,145 - (22-4)...53%
*Sabastian Harsh, Scottsbluff 1,137 - (9-6)..46%...(1,137/943)
*Cam Berry-McCook - 1,121- (12-0)...67%...(1,121/607)
*Matthew Weismann-Gibbon - 1,090 - (9-14)...na%
*Aidan Oerter-Norris - 1,085 - (7-11)...45%
*Reid Burke-Omaha Creighton Prep - 1,084 - (9-4)...54%
*Braden Eisenhauer-Bloomfield - 1,069 - (14-1)..58%...(1,069/648)
*Noah Okraska-Harvard - 1,060 - (20-4)...64%...(1,060/558)
*Jake Aitken-South Sioux City - 1,050 - (6-12)...41%
*Jackson Perrien-Sutton - 1,025 - (3-7)..62%...(1,025 /1,172)
*Blake Thyme-Mitchell - 1,011 - (7-9)....51%