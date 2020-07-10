Nebraska High School Football’s Returning All-State Football Players for 2020.

Here is a list of all the players chosen for All-State honors in 2019. There are four media outlets that publish All-State football teams each year. They are the Omaha World-Herald (Stu Pospisil), The Lincoln Journal-Star (Ron Powell), Huskerland Prep Report (Bob Jensen) and myself (Bobby Mills-1000 Yard Guy).
If a player was chosen by two, three or all four of us, nothing will be noted after the honoree’s name. If only one media outlet chose a player for All-State honors, that media source is listed.
I love the diversity here. Between the four of us, all with our own various reasons and ideas, many more young men have the opportunity to be chosen for this elite status and that is the name of the game.
Following this list I have added the 2019 Omaha All-Metro Conference 2020 Returnees and the Final 2019 Ratings from the Omaha World-Herald.
*2019 All-State Teams (as chosen by the World-Herald, Journal-Star, Huskerland Preps and Bobby Mills/1000 Yard Guy)
*1st Team Super-State* (Name, School, Height, Weight, Year in School-2019
Offense:
QB - Cole Peyton - Omaha Westside, 6-3, 210, Jr.
OL - Teddy Prochazka - Elkhorn South, 6-9, 285, Jr.
OL - Cade Haberman - Omaha Westside, 6-3, 265, Jr.
OL - Trevor Brown - Waverly, 6-2, 250, Sophomore
Defense:
LB - James Conway - Millard West, 6-2, 208, Jr.
LB - Jack McDonnell - Bellevue West, 5-9, 175, Jr.
DB - Avante Dickerson - Omaha Westside, 5-11, 160, Jr.
*2nd Team Super-State*
Offense:
QB TJ Urban, Millard South, 6-0, 190, Jr. (Journal-Star)
WR Keagan Johnson Bellevue West 6-0, 180 Jr.
OL | Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 260, Jr.
K | Parker Janky, Grand Island Northwest, 6-0, 175, Jr.
K Spencer Hogeland Kearney Catholic 6-1, 165, Jr.
Defense:
LB | Quinton Adams, Lincoln East, 6-3, 200, Jr. (Journal-Star)
ATH | Dylan Meyer, Norris 6-1, 225, Jr.
*Class “A” All-State*
Offense:
OL Cade Haberman Omaha Westside 6-3, 265 Jr.
OL Teddy Prochazka Elkhorn South 6-9, 285 Jr.
B Cole Payton Omaha Westside 6-3, 210 Jr.
K Cole Lammel Millard South 5-10, 155 Jr.
K | Patrick Foley, Creighton Prep 6-2 175 Jr. (Journal-Star)
Defense
LB Jack McDonnell Bellevue West 5-9, 175 Jr.
DL - Caleb Robinson - Omaha Burke, 6-2, 240, Jr. (Bobby Mills-1000 Yard Guy)
DB Avante Dickerson Omaha Westside 5-11, 160 Jr.
P Patrick Foley Omaha Creighton Prep 6-2, 175, Jr.
*Class “B” All-State*
Offense:
WR Carson Shoemaker Hastings 5-7, 145, Jr.
OL Nolan Gorczyca Omaha Roncalli 6-6, 200 Jr.
B Dex Larsen Blair 5-10, 200, Jr.
K Parker Janky Grand Island Northwest 6-0, 175 Jr.
Kicker-Evan Canoyer - Waverly, 5-8, 180, Jr. (Huskerland Preps/Bob Jensen)
Defense
LB Dylan Meyer Norris 6-1, 225, Jr.
LB - Barrett Liebentritt - Omaha Skutt , 6-0, 200, Jr.
*Class “C-1” All-State*
Offense:
K Spencer Hogeland Kearney Catholic 6-1, 165 Jr.
ATH - Tommy Stevens - Ord, 5-10, 190, Jr.
Defense
DL Mike Leatherdale Wayne 6-3, 290, Jr.
LB Grant Kolterman Wahoo 5-11, 215 Jr.
DB | Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood 6-3 180 Sophomore. (Journal-Star)
PUNT - Jacob Engle - Cozad, 6-3, 190, Jr. (Bobby Mills-1000 Yard Guy)
ATH | Reid Korth, Wayne 5-10 170 Jr.
ATH | Mack Owens, Aurora 6-2, 200, Sophomore
Class C-2
Offense
WR Breckin Peters North Bend 6-1, 205 Jr.
WR - Dylan Beutler - BRLD, 6-3, 190, Jr.
OL Nathan Scheer St. Paul 6-0, 260 Jr.
OL | Joe Hinrichs, Sutton, 5-10, 185, Jr.
RB Eli Larson St. Paul 6-0, 215 Jr.
Defense
DL Jaxon Johnson BRLD 6-3, 190 Jr.
LB Mike Brands Oakland-Craig 6-1, 200, Jr.
LB Caden Nelson Oakland-Craig 6-0, 190, Jr.
LB | Caden Egr, Yutan 5-10 180 Jr.
DB | Tommy Wroblewski, St. Paul, 6-2, 165, Jr. (Journal-Star)
DB Cade Wiseman Sutton 5-9, 155 Jr.
*Class D-1, Eight-Man All-State
Offense:
WR Andrew Waltke Palmyra 6-3, 180, Sophomore
B Justin Erb Wakefield 6-3, 195, Jr.
RB - Serbando Diaz - Dundy County/Stratton, 5-8, 160, Jr.
WR - Julien Hearn-Neligh-Oakdale, 5-9, 155, Jr.
PK - Javier Marino - Osceola/High Plains, 5-6, 140, Sophomore (Bobby Mills)
Defense
DL Kyle Sterup Osceola/High Plains 6-2, 190, Jr.
DL - Delton Haines - Dundy County/Stratton, 5-10, 240, Jr.
*Class D-2, Eight-Man All-State
Offense:
WR Tyce Westland Pleasanton 6-4, 215 Jr.
PK/ATH - Dylan Vogt - Pender, 6-0, 175, Jr.
ATH | Trevor Cargill, Central Valley, 6-3, 260. Jr. (Journal-Star)
Defense
DL Quade Young Twin Loup 5-10, 205, Jr.
LB Del Casteel Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 195 Jr.
DB - Tyson Denkert - Kenesaw, 5-10, 170, Sophomore
DB | Eli Hays, Clarkson-Leigh | 5-6 | 130 | Sophomore (Journal-Star)
*Class D-3, Six-Man All-State
Offense:
RB Dan Hobbs, McCool Junction. 5-8. 155 , Jr.
E Jason Sjuts, Humphrey/LHF, 6-3, 175, Sophomore
E Quinston Larsen, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, 6-1, 185, Jr.
K Oakley Hodges, Creek Valley 6-2, 185, Jr.
Six-man all-state defense*
DL Kaden Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction, 6-4, 240, Jr.
DL Ethan Piper, Harvard 5-11, 155, Jr.
DB Chase Wilkinson, McCool Junction, 5-7, 165 So.
DB Owen McDonald, McCool Junction, 5-9, 165, Jr.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
2019 Omaha All-Metro Conference First Team (as chosen by the World-Herald)
Offense
OL Cade Haberman Omaha Westside 6-3, 265 Jr.
OL Teddy Prochazka Elkhorn South 6-9, 285 Jr.
B Cole Payton Omaha Westside 6-3, 210 Jr.
K Cole Lammel Millard South 5-10, 155 Jr.
Defense
LB Jack McDonnell Bellevue West 5-9, 175 Jr.
LB James Conway Millard West 6-2, 200 Jr.
DB Avante Dickerson Omaha Westside 5-11, 160 Jr.
DB Abe Hoskins Omaha Central 6-2, 175 Jr.
P Patrick Foley Om. Creighton Prep 6-2, 175 Jr.
2019 Omaha All-Metro Conference Second Team
Offense
WR Keagan Johnson Bellevue West 6-0, 180 Jr.
OL Isaac Zatechka Elkhorn South 6-4, 260 Jr.
Defense
DB Alex Bullock Om. Creighton Prep 6-2, 180 Jr.
2019 Omaha All-Metro Third Team
Offense
OL Beau Wendt Millard South 6-1, 280 Jr.
OL DeShawn Woods Omaha Central 6-4, 280 So.
OL Chris Graham Omaha Burke 6-3, 275 Jr.
QB TJ Urban Millard South 6-0, 190 Jr.
Defense
LB Mahki Nelson-Douglas Elkhorn South 6-2, 200 Jr.
LB Tate Hinrichs Millard South 6-2, 195 Jr.
P Sam Levy Omaha Central 6-3, 180 Jr.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Final 2019 Ratings (Omaha World-Herald)
Top 10 (record) Pts. Prv.
1. Bellevue West (13-0) 662-65 1
2. Millard West (11-1) 434-125 2
3. Omaha Westside (10-3) 496-179 7
4. Millard South (10-2) 460-214 3
5. Omaha Burke (9-2) 295-193 4
6. Lincoln Southeast (9-2) 333-124 5
7. Grand Island (9-2) 391-161 6
8. Elkhorn South (7-4) 374-197 9
9. Omaha Skutt (13-0) 456-163 NR
10. Scottsbluff (12-1) 560-215 NR
Class A
1. Bellevue West (13-0) 662-65 1
2. Millard West (11-1) 434-125 2
3. Omaha Westside (10-3) 496-179 7
4. Millard South (10-2) 460-214 3
5. Omaha Burke (9-2) 295-193 4
6. Lincoln Southeast (9-2) 333-124 5
7. Grand Island (9-2) 391-161 6
8. Elkhorn South (7-4) 374-197 9
9. Kearney (7-3) 300-105 8
10. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-4) 259-271 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (13-0) 456-163 1
2. Scottsbluff (12-1) 560-215 2
3. Waverly (10-2) 437-205 3
4. Omaha Roncalli (9-3) 521-284 5
5. Grand Island Northwest (9-2) 337-168 4
6. Bennington (7-4) 426-294 6
7. Hastings (8-3) 364-242 7
8. Norris (7-4) 330-252 8
9. Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-3) 292-184 9
10. Seward (5-5) 269-210 10
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (13-0) 612-54 1
2. Pierce (12-1) 593-189 2
3. Adams Central (11-1) 477-131 3
4. Wayne (9-3) 227-236 8
5. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) 400-150 4
6. Aurora (7-4) 276-154 6
7. Columbus Scotus (8-3) 335-335 5
8. Wahoo Neumann (6-4) 299-185 NR
9. Ord (7-4) 338-233 7
10. Gothenburg (8-2) 274-98 9
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (13-0) 630-131 2
2. Sutton (11-2) 464-174 3
3. BRLD (10-2) 552-323 4
4. St. Paul (11-1) 453-139 1
5. Doniphan-Trumbull (9-2) 407-159 6
6. Battle Creek (9-2) 325-127 5
7. North Bend (9-2) 352-241 7
8. David City Aquinas (8-3) 319-108 8
9. Centennial (6-4) 279-206 9
10. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-5) 248-196 10
Eight Man-1
1. Osceola/High Plains (11-2) 649-406 NR
2. Burwell (10-3) 498-295 NR
3. Cross County (7-5) 456-300 NR
4. Howells-Dodge (10-1) 444-185 1
5. Dundy County-Stratton (10-2) 534-226 5
6. Wakefield (7-1) 448-192 2
7. Cambridge (10-1) 641-303 4
8. Ravenna (7-1) 450-247 6
9. Fullerton (8-2) 408-224 8
10. Arcadia-Loup City (9-2) 482-233 9
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis (13-0) 780-124 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart (11-1) 615-142 2
3. Plainview (9-2) 546-250 6
4. Bloomfield (10-1) 502-218 3
5. Johnson-Brock (7-3) 472-260 8
6. Pleasanton (10-3) 478-360 NR
7. Overton (8-4) 370-237 10
8. Central Valley (10-1) 507-200 5
9. Kenesaw (8-2) 363-136 7
10. Elwood (8-2) 446-243 9
Six Man
1. Harvard (12-0) 673-289 1
2. McCool Junction (11-1) 653-243 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (10-1) 628-135 3
4. Sioux County (8-2) 505-247 6
5. Creek Valley (10-1) 612-357 5
6. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-1) 463-125 4
7. Arthur County (7-3) 464-426 7
8. Eustis-Farnam (7-3) 439-396 8
9. Red Cloud (6-3) 312-202 9
10. Sandhills Valley (5-5) 394-393 10
---------------------------------------------------------------
**Up Next, the 2020 Returning 1000 yard passers and receivers.
