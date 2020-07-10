Nebraska High School Football’s Returning 1000 Yard Passers for 2020.

Many eyes around the state this Fall will be focused on future Husker quarterback candidate Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic. The Stars senior has some of the sharpest ball velocity I have seen in years.

Hastings High’s rifle-armed Jarrett Synek leads a returning group of 34 quarterbacks who threw for over a thousand yards in 2019. The 6-0, 192 pound Blond Bomber is the only quarterback returning for his 2020 season that threw for over 2,000 yards a year ago.

Synek, who is a rollout specialist, completed 163 of his 288 pass attempts (56.6%) for a whopping 2,524 yards and 29 touchdowns while suffering only 4 interceptions. The Tiger trigger man also set an 11-Man record for most touchdown passes in a single game, when he fired NINE scoring tosses in a 64-56 win over Beatrice on October 18th a year ago.

The list also includes three of the finest Dual-Threat QBs in the state in Cole Payton of Omaha Westside, Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic and Millard South’s TJ Urban, who passed AND rushed for over a thousand yards in 2019.

The speedy Haarberg is a Nebraska recruit while Cole Payton committed to North Dakota State in early May of this year.

There is also a pair of returning quarterbacks who threw for over a 1000 yards as freshman. Most impressive is Zane Flores of Gretna, who earned his stripes in the rugged world of Omaha Metro Class A football. The other is 8-Man football’s Luke Carritt of Mead, who tossed 14 scoring passes with only 4 picks.

A pair of 1000 yard receivers will also be back for their senior seasons. From the 6-Man football ranks is GI Heartland Lutheran’s Quinston Larsen, also a 1000 yard rusher, and Julien Hearn of Neligh-Oakdale, who competes in 8-Man football.

*2020’s Thousand Yard Passers*

Jarrett Synek, Hastings - 2,524 Yards, 29 TDs

Bryce Hanna, Arthur County - (Jr.) 1,990 Yards, 33 TDs

Cole Payton, Omaha Westside - 1,986 Yards, 24 TDs, 874 Rushing Yards with 16 TDs

Logan Wiedel, Thayer Central - 1,912 Yards, 30 TDs

Hunter Haughton, Fullerton (now Johnson County Central) - 1,875Yards, 33 TDs

Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic - 1,869 Yards, 23 TDs

Jack Cooper, Fremont - 1,812 - (16 Tds/5 Ints/61.0%)

Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock - 1,780 Yards, 29 TDs

Russell Martinez, Grand Island Central Catholic - 1,576 Yards, 11 TDs

Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley - 1,479 Yards, 20 TDs

Gavin Sheen, Wilcox-Hildreth - 1,447 Yards, 24 TDs

Cooper Gierhan, Centennial - 1,428 Yards, 10 TDs

Zach Smith, Ord - 1,423 Yards, 14 TDs

Braedyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley - 1,418 Yards, 16 TDs

Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran (Jr.) - 1,402 Yards, 19 TDs

Caleb Allen, Ainsworth - 1,380 Yards, 23 TDs

DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star - 1,302 Yards, 8 TDs

Braden Benes, Boone Central (Jr.) - 1,293 Yards, 10 TDs

Zane Flores, Gretna (Soph.) - 1,238 Yards, 7 TDs

Barak Birch, Burwell - 1,232 Yards, 17 TDs

TJ Urban, Millard South - 1,223 Yards, 10 TDs plus 1,285 Yards Rushing (17 TDs)

Conner Schutz, Elwood - 1,218 Yards, 19 TDs

Mason Walsh, O’Neill - 1,203 Yards, 5 TDs

Christiano Barrientos, Omaha South - 1,156 Yards, 17 TDs

Ruger Reimers, Palmer - 1,108 Yards, 14 TDs

Luke Carritt, Mead (Soph.) - 1,094 Yards, 14 TDs

CJ Fleeman, Columbus - 1,087 Yards, 4 TDs

Jack Kildow, Bayard - 1,071 Yards, 15 TDs

Caleb Kearnes, Homer - 1,055 Yards, 16 TDs

Conner Phillips, Sandhills Valley - 1,031 Yards, 17 TDs

Kyle Ingwerson, Papillion-LaVista (Jr.) - 1,026 Yards, 6 TDs

Cooper Ebeling-Diller-Odell (Jr.) - 1,013 Yards, 13 TDs

Dolan Pospichal, North Central - 1,003 Yards, 5 TDs

Cayden Cunningham, Norfolk Catholic - 1,000 Yards, 14 TDs

*1000 Yard Receivers*

Quinston Larsen, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran - 1,328 Yards, 19 TDs, 1,039 Rushing Yards (16 TDs)

Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale - 1,160 Yards, 20 TDs

