Nebraska High School Football’s Returning 1000 Yard Passers for 2020.

Hastings High’s rifle-armed Jarrett Synek leads a returning group of 34 quarterbacks who threw for over a thousand yards in 2019. The 6-0, 192 pound Blond Bomber is the only quarterback returning for his 2020 season that threw for over 2,000 yards a year ago.
Synek, who is a rollout specialist, completed 163 of his 288 pass attempts (56.6%) for a whopping 2,524 yards and 29 touchdowns while suffering only 4 interceptions. The Tiger trigger man also set an 11-Man record for most touchdown passes in a single game, when he fired NINE scoring tosses in a 64-56 win over Beatrice on October 18th a year ago.
The list also includes three of the finest Dual-Threat QBs in the state in Cole Payton of Omaha Westside, Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic and Millard South’s TJ Urban, who passed AND rushed for over a thousand yards in 2019.
The speedy Haarberg is a Nebraska recruit while Cole Payton committed to North Dakota State in early May of this year.
There is also a pair of returning quarterbacks who threw for over a 1000 yards as freshman. Most impressive is Zane Flores of Gretna, who earned his stripes in the rugged world of Omaha Metro Class A football. The other is 8-Man football’s Luke Carritt of Mead, who tossed 14 scoring passes with only 4 picks.
A pair of 1000 yard receivers will also be back for their senior seasons. From the 6-Man football ranks is GI Heartland Lutheran’s Quinston Larsen, also a 1000 yard rusher, and Julien Hearn of Neligh-Oakdale, who competes in 8-Man football.
*2020’s Thousand Yard Passers*
Jarrett Synek, Hastings - 2,524 Yards, 29 TDs
Bryce Hanna, Arthur County - (Jr.) 1,990 Yards, 33 TDs
Cole Payton, Omaha Westside - 1,986 Yards, 24 TDs, 874 Rushing Yards with 16 TDs
Logan Wiedel, Thayer Central - 1,912 Yards, 30 TDs
Hunter Haughton, Fullerton (now Johnson County Central) - 1,875Yards, 33 TDs
Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic - 1,869 Yards, 23 TDs
Jack Cooper, Fremont - 1,812 - (16 Tds/5 Ints/61.0%)
Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock - 1,780 Yards, 29 TDs
Russell Martinez, Grand Island Central Catholic - 1,576 Yards, 11 TDs
Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley - 1,479 Yards, 20 TDs
Gavin Sheen, Wilcox-Hildreth - 1,447 Yards, 24 TDs
Cooper Gierhan, Centennial - 1,428 Yards, 10 TDs
Zach Smith, Ord - 1,423 Yards, 14 TDs
Braedyn Ollendick, Elkhorn Valley - 1,418 Yards, 16 TDs
Josh Duitsman, Lincoln Lutheran (Jr.) - 1,402 Yards, 19 TDs
Caleb Allen, Ainsworth - 1,380 Yards, 23 TDs
DJ McGarvie, Lincoln North Star - 1,302 Yards, 8 TDs
Braden Benes, Boone Central (Jr.) - 1,293 Yards, 10 TDs
Zane Flores, Gretna (Soph.) - 1,238 Yards, 7 TDs
Barak Birch, Burwell - 1,232 Yards, 17 TDs
TJ Urban, Millard South - 1,223 Yards, 10 TDs plus 1,285 Yards Rushing (17 TDs)
Conner Schutz, Elwood - 1,218 Yards, 19 TDs
Mason Walsh, O’Neill - 1,203 Yards, 5 TDs
Christiano Barrientos, Omaha South - 1,156 Yards, 17 TDs
Ruger Reimers, Palmer - 1,108 Yards, 14 TDs
Luke Carritt, Mead (Soph.) - 1,094 Yards, 14 TDs
CJ Fleeman, Columbus - 1,087 Yards, 4 TDs
Jack Kildow, Bayard - 1,071 Yards, 15 TDs
Caleb Kearnes, Homer - 1,055 Yards, 16 TDs
Conner Phillips, Sandhills Valley - 1,031 Yards, 17 TDs
Kyle Ingwerson, Papillion-LaVista (Jr.) - 1,026 Yards, 6 TDs
Cooper Ebeling-Diller-Odell (Jr.) - 1,013 Yards, 13 TDs
Dolan Pospichal, North Central - 1,003 Yards, 5 TDs
Cayden Cunningham, Norfolk Catholic - 1,000 Yards, 14 TDs
*1000 Yard Receivers*
Quinston Larsen, Grand Island Heartland Lutheran - 1,328 Yards, 19 TDs, 1,039 Rushing Yards (16 TDs)
Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale - 1,160 Yards, 20 TDs
