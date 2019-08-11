2019 Nebraska High School Football's Premier Linemen - Classes A and B.

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS, PHILLIPS AND SMITH. IN NEBRASKA, ADAMS, BUFFALO, CLAY, DAWSON, FRANKLIN, FURNAS, GOSPER, GREELEY, HALL, HAMILTON, HARLAN, HOWARD, KEARNEY, MERRICK, NANCE, PHELPS, POLK, SHERMAN, VALLEY, WEBSTER, AND YORK. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES TONIGHT, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * HEAVY RAINFALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IN LOW LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS WITH SATURATED SOILS FROM PREVIOUS RAINFALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&