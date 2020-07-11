By Marc Zavala
The Nebraska Greats Foundation will be coming back to Grand Island with its golf event.
The foundation, which is an organization dedicated to helping former college athletes from any university in the state, will host the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Nebraska Greats Golf Classic presented by First State Bank on July 24 at Riverside Golf Club.
Former Nebraska baseball pitcher and Grand Island native Johnny Dorn said he’s excited for the event to be back in Grand Island, especially since the inaugural event had a strong turnout.
“(Last year) was our first golf scramble event put on in Grand Island,” Dorn said. “We’ve done that in other places in years past. We wanted to get out to different parts of the state to show who the Nebraska Greats are. We had such a good backing in Grand Island last year that we said ‘Let’s call it home for a while.’”
But there was a chance the event might not take place this year because of the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with all the restrictions that have been lifted within the past month, Dorn said he’s glad that the event is going on.
“We was a little concern there for a while,” Dorn said. “Thankfully, the restrictions were lifted a little bit and we are able to host it. There’s still some work around it.”
Registration check in will begin at 10 a.m. and there will be a lunch for the participants from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Action begins with a 12:15 p.m. shotgun start, which will have 22 groups of four players with a former college sports celebrity “captain.”
Dorn will be one of those celebrities on hand, along with former Husker standouts Jared Crick, Jay Moore, Mike Rozier, Eric Crouch and Larry Florence; UNO basketball coach Derrin Hanson and Hastings College coach Mike Trader.
Following the golf event, a cash bar will run from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner following. The evening program will begin at around 7:30 p.m.
Jim Rose will be one of the MCs at the event. They will do a Q&A with the celebrities, not just the three Nebraska Heisman Trophy winners in Crouch, Rozier and Johnny Rodgers.
“You will be getting a handful of athletes with a lot of different perspectives,” Dorn said. “Last year, it was just geared around football, where as this year, we’ll be also be having athletes from basketball, baseball and other sports as well. It should be fun.”
To register, go to nebraskagreatsfoundation.org, click on the events tab in the upper right hand corner and find the golf event. Once you are there, click on “Register Now or Purchase Evening Program Tickets Now.”
Golf foursomes will be $1,300.00 per team, which includes golf cart, lunch, dinner ticket and a special gift.
There are still tickets available for the evening program, but Dorn said people need to get registered as soon as possible. Because of COVID-19, space will be limited to assure social distancing for the evening program.
“They need to be registered sooner than later. Teams are going fast and there are only a handful left,” Dorn said. “And because of the COVID-19 restrictions, it’s going to be tough to cram in as many people in the dinner event as possible. It’s more than likely going to be full pretty quickly.”
According to the web site, Riverside will be in full compliance with state-mandated COVID-19 guidelines. In the unlikely event the golf event is altered due to COVID-19, players will receive a full refund of their entry fee.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Nebraska Greats Foundation, an orgainization founded by Jerry Murtaugh, a linebacker on the national championship team in 1970 and a first-team All-American. The nonprofit organization was designed to help former college athletes in the state who need medical or emergency assistance.
