Nebraska Eight Man Football's Premier Linebackers for 2019

Class D-1 Eight Man Premier Linebackers - 2019
**Seniors**
*Max Zeleny-Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 6-0, 200, Senior (118 Tackles-6 INTs)
*Caden Kusak-Arcadia/Loup City, 6-1, 200, Senior (100 Tackles-5 TFL)
*Drake Spohr-Elmwood-Murdock, 5-10, 175, Senior (86 Tackles-19 TFL-3 Sacks)
*Sage Miller-North Central, 6-0, 175, Senior (157 Tackles)
*Dominic Sis-Dundy County/Stratton, 5-10, 165, Senior (156 Tackles-3 FR)
*Trevor Schumacher-Howells-Dodge, 5-11, 180, Senior (129 Tackles-4 TFL)
*Corey Dawe-Burwell, 6-1, 200, Senior (95 Tackles-4 TFL)
*Dylan Soule-Osceola/High Plains, 6-0, 190, Senior (107 Tackles)
*Tanner Kropatsch-Osceola/High Plains, 5-10, 180, Senior (122 Tackles-2 FR)
*Jaxson Kant-Lutheran High Northeast - 5-11, 180, Senior (69 Tackles-6 TFL)
*Tanner Koss-Lutheran High Northeast, 5-10, 215, Senior (51 Tackles-3 TFL-2 FR)
*Ben Slaymaker-Atkinson West Holt - 5-10, 185, Senior (91 Tackles-8 TFL)
*Sam Otte-Nebraska (Waco) Lutheran - 5-10, 175, Senior (98 Tackles-3 TFL)
*Gabe Peitz-Wakefield, 6-0, 165, Senior (76 Tackles-2 TFL-2 INTs)
*Austin Pierce-East Butler - 5-10, 170, Senior (98 Tackles-3 FR)
*Wade Wright-East Butler - 5-7, 145, Senior (83 Tackles-4 FR)
*Wesley Throckmorton-Dundy County/Stratton, 5-10, 180, Senior (81 Tackles)
*Hunter Charf-Neligh-Oakdale, 6-0, 185, Senior (56 Tackles)
*Braden Klover-Southern, 6-2, 210, Senior (67 Tackles-6 TFL)
Justin Kuta-Palmer - 5-8, 175, Senior (79 Tackles-6 TFL)
**Juniors**
*Clayton Detlefs-Arcadia/Loup City, 6-0, 175, Junior (144 Tackles)
*Paxton Smith-North Central - 5-9, 160, Junior (108 Tackles-3 Sacks)
*Grant Kirwan-Boyd County, 6-0, 210, Junior (52 Tackles-6 TFL) {Missed part of 2018 season}
*Austin Jurgens-Diller-Odell, 6-3, 205, Junior (59 Tackles-7 TFL)
*Serbando Diaz-Dundy County/Stratton, 5-9, 160, Junior (93 Tackles-9 TFL)
*Justin Erb-Wakefield, 6-3, 185, Junior (82 Tackles)
*Ethan Sides-Cambridge, 5-9, 200, Junior (109 Tackles-4 Sacks)
**Sophomores**
*Bradyn Hutto-Hitchcock County - 6-0, 175, Sophomore (114 Tackles-9 TFL)
*Levi Belina-Howells-Dodge, 6-0, 175, Sophomore (97 Tackles-5 TFL)
*Trevin Brecka-East Butler - 5-11, 150, Sophomore (88 Tackles-5 TFL)
*Aiden Aldana-Nebraska City Lourdes, 5-10, 175, Sophomore (83 Tackles-6 TFL)
Class D-2 Eight Man Premier Linebackers - 2019
**Seniors**
*Ty Hahn-Johnson-Brock, 6-2, 190, Senior (98 Tackles-9 TFL-4 INTs-2 FR) (All-State**)
*Branson Darveau-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-1, 205, Senior (83 Tackles-2 FR)
*Ryan Lauby-Overton, 5-10, 180, Senior (97 Tackles-9 TFL-2 INTs)
*Ben Anderjaska-Waunta-Palisade - 5-10, 140, Senior (100 Tackles-3 Sacks)
*Jacob Hoffman-Plainview, 5-10, 175, Senior (134 Tackles-3 TFL)
*John Schlote-Plainview, 5-8, 165, Senior (107 Tackles)
*Eli Macke-Clearwater/Orchard, 5-11, 185, Senior (72 Tackles-3.5 TFL)
*Brogan Jones-Allen - 6-0, 170, Senior (140 Tackles)
*Seth Miller-Anselmo-Merna, 6-0, 170, Senior (120 Tackles-4 TFL-2 Sacks)
*Addison Vance-Overton - 5-10, 155, Senior (89 Tackles)
*Damyn Rother-Central Valley - 5-11, 180, Senior (85 Tackles-5 TFL)
*Corey Frase-Kenesaw - 5-11, 155, Senior (91 Tackles-5.5 Sacks)
*Justin Haselhorst-Randolph, 5-11, 175, Senior (93 Tackles-9 FR)
*Kenny Barringer-Garden County - 5-11, 160, Senior (85 Tackles)
*Reid Spady-Garden County - 6-0, 195, Senior (70 Tackles-4 Sacks)
*Jakson Keaschall-Pleasanton - 5-11, 195, Senior (91 Tackles-4 TFL)
*Ethan Baue-Wausa - 6-0, 180, Senior (85 Tackles)
*Josh Ganesbom-Osmond - 5-5, 140, Senior (70 Tackles-4 TFL)
*Derek Gibson-Maxwell - 5-10, 170, Senior (113 Tackles-23 TFL-5 Sacks)
**Juniors**
*Del Casteel-Falls City Sacred Heart, 6-0, 195, Junior (79 Tackles) (All-State)
*Quade Young-Twin Loup, 5-10, 205, Junior (128 Tackles-7 TFL-3 Sacks)
*Jackson McIntyre-Cedar Valley, 5-10, 165, Junior (88 Tackles-3 TFL)
*Grant Winkelbauer-O’Neill St. Marys, 6-2, 175, Junior (91 Tackles-11 TFL)
*Michael Bernt-Riverside, 6-2, 180, Junior (45 Tackles)
**Sophomores**
*Patrick Vinson-Osmond - 5-8, 160, Sophomore (87 Tackles-4 TFL-4 Sacks)
*Tyson Denkert-Kenesaw, 5-10, 175, Sophomore (71 Tackles-3 TFL-3 FR)
*Dane Pokorny-Sandhills-Thedford, 6-2, 185, Sophomore (51 Tackles-4 TFL)
*Lane Lenz-Medicine Valley, 5-10, 155, Sophomore (50 Tackles-2 INTs)
*Jackson Waldo-CWCE, 5-7, 150, Sophomore (82 Tackles-6 TFL-2 FR)
*Cyrus Wells-Anselmo-Merna - NA, NA (69 Tackles)