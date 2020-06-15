At 10:13 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, the sports world in Nebraska shut down for three months.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast capped off the high school boys basketball state tournament by defeating Grand Island Central Catholic 61-47 in the Class C-2 championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
With the coronavirus pandemic starting to hit Nebraska, there was a question for three straight days about whether the tournament would even be completed.
While there was a collective sigh of relief from everyone involved once that final trophy was successfully handed out, there was a large feeling of the unknown about what was to come — not only in the sports world but more importantly for everyday life as we knew it.
Fast forward three months. Instead of walking into a brutally cold north wind on the pedestrian bridge from PBA, everyone can enjoy walking into a blisteringly hot south wind on any given day.
There is still a sense of the unknown when it comes to sports — and more importantly everyday life.
But finally there are actual, real-life sports on the horizon in Nebraska.
And it feels so good.
Golfers have gotten the jump start on getting competition back under way, but that’s a sport that was created for social distancing.
When youth team sports hit the baseball diamonds and softball complexes on Thursday, it will mark a small, cautious step forward.
No, the grandstands won’t be packed. There won’t be the smell of popcorn and hot dogs due to no concession stands.
It will be more difficult to coordinate dugout chatter when players have to practice social distancing.
But for those parents in the stands who get to see their son or daughter — no matter the age — on the field when that first pitch of the season is delivered, it might be hard not to break into a huge smile.
And if that strong wind happens to blow a particle of dirt into the eye and a tear or two streams out, no one will notice.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced further easing of restrictions on Monday, and that will continue to help make summer look a little more normal at the athletic facilities around the state.
Contact sports will be allowed to resume on July 1. That means that football, basketball, etc., can begin the usual summer activities.
And the Shrine Bowl cleared the final hurdle it needed to finalize plans to take place on July 11 at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
Although there will be a much smaller crowd in attendance due to regulations, won’t it be nice to hear the pads popping again? Those high school football championship games in November seem like they took place a decade ago.
It’s a tough juggling act trying to ease restrictions as appropriate while also making sure that every step is taken to prevent a flare up of COVID-19 cases.
There is still no crystal clear outlook to the future. While the path to a normalish fall sports season (at least on the fields, courts and courses if not in the stands) is one that we’re on, a lot can happen over the next two months.
But let’s cautiously enjoy the return of team sports this Thursday. It was a moment that we never would have imagined that we would have needed so badly just three months ago.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent.
