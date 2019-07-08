The timing was off by three days.
But the sports scene decided to have an All-American type of Sunday on this year’s seventh of July.
It started not-so-bright and early here in the United States when Team USA rallied to beat Brazil 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-13 in the championship match of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League at Nanjing, China.
Overall, this event registered less than a blip on the radar of the sports world. That type of comeback resulted in a four-paragraph story by the Associated Press.
Tour de France coverage meant fans would have to watch replays on NBCSN at much more reasonable hours than the 5:30 a.m. Central start.
But this victory got a lot more attention in Nebraska, a place where volleyball is both appreciated and loved.
With former Huskers on the Team USA roster, there were plenty of fans in this state who followed this team’s road to a championship.
The United State women’s soccer team’s championship run in the Women’s World Cup had a more widespread appeal.
Sports fans love a Cinderella.
But when your country’s team is expected to do well in a once-every-four-years international event and goes ahead and does exactly what was expected, you don’t mind.
Plus the championship match began at a much more reasonable 10 a.m.
Now that the United States had earned its fourth Women’s World Cup title, the same questions will be bantered around in the upcoming months that were asked after the first three.
What will this do for professional women’s soccer?
The early signs were encouraging even before the U.S. blanked the Netherlands 2-0.
ESPN agreed to broadcast National Women’s Soccer League matches for the rest of the season. Budweiser said it will become a multi-year sponsor of the league.
I’m sure this led to many casual sports fans getting excited and proclaiming, “Wait, there’s a women’s professional soccer league?”
Whether this is the right time for women’s professional soccer to finally find its niche among the American sports scene won’t be determined for a while. Whatever happens, we’ll all be happy to get back onboard the bandwagon for the United States women in 2023.
And it was the perfect All-American conclusion to the sports day when the men’s soccer team defeated Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship match in Chicago in the evening.
Except that it didn’t.
Instead, Mexico won 1-0 in front of a crowd that had a majority of fans wearing green, white and red and making our neighbors to the south seem like the team playing in its home country.
Never say never, but unless you are really young, be grateful that the women allow American soccer fans to know what it feels like to have your country win a World Cup.
There were other All-American sporting events that took place this past weekend.
Millions and millions of dollars were dumped upon NBA free agents.
The never ending roller coaster of sports took place when No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson was officially shut down for the rest of the NBA Summer League after suffering a bruised knee during the first half of his debut.
Once again, this proves that nothing good happens that involves the New York Knicks, even when they are your summer league opponent.
