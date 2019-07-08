Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA...KANSAS... LITTLE BLUE RIVER NEAR DEWEESE AFFECTING CLAY AND NUCKOLLS COUNTIES PLATTE RIVER NEAR OVERTON AFFECTING BUFFALO...DAWSON AND PHELPS COUNTIES PLATTE RIVER NEAR KEARNEY AFFECTING BUFFALO...HALL...KEARNEY AND PHELPS COUNTIES PRAIRIE DOG CREEK NEAR WOODRUFF AFFECTING PHILLIPS AND HARLAN COUNTIES REPUBLICAN RIVER NEAR RIVERTON AFFECTING FRANKLIN COUNTY REPUBLICAN RIVER NEAR ORLEANS AFFECTING HARLAN COUNTY REPUBLICAN RIVER AT GUIDE ROCK AFFECTING NUCKOLLS AND WEBSTER COUNTIES SOUTH LOUP RIVER AT SAINT MICHAEL AFFECTING BUFFALO...HALL AND HOWARD COUNTIES WOOD RIVER NEAR GIBBON AFFECTING BUFFALO COUNTY && ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... SOUTH LOUP RIVER NEAR RAVENNA AFFECTING BUFFALO COUNTY && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE SOUTH LOUP RIVER AT SAINT MICHAEL. * AT 8:45 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE TO NEAR 7.7 FEET THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY THIS EVENING. * AT 7.5 FEET...WATER FLOODS AGRICULTURAL LOWLANDS AND WOODLANDS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. &&