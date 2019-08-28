It’s not easy stepping into the head coach position at any school.
Especially one who is replacing a coach who is almost a legend..
Jamee Smith will be the new head coach for Ansley-Litchfield for the 2019 season. She takes over for Pat Hoblyn, who had been involved with the Ansley and Ansley/Litchfield volleyball programs for 43 years.
During her time there, Hoblyn finished with 742-275 record with five state championships (Ansley) and one state runner-up finish (Ansley-Litchfield), along with 17 state tournament appearances. The gym floor at Ansley is even named after her.
So is there any reason for Smith to be anxious? She said yes but she’s also excited for the opportunity.
“I’m nervous following coach Hoblyn, who was my high school coach and I worked with her for five years,” Smith said. “She’s laid a great foundation that I think I can build on. She had confidence in me that she taught to carry on. I’m going to use some of her techniques and skills that she taught me over the years. She knows so much about the game. She was an amazing coach as well as an amazing person.”
But the transition to head coach has been a smooth one so far. She’s been an assistant coach under Hoblyn for the past five years. She said that has helped her.
“I’ve been around the kids so they know how I am,” Smith said.
Smith’s first team at Ansley-Litchfield will feature five returning letterwinners and four starters back from a team that went 11-22 last year.
The Spartans return Karlee Stunkel, Laney Stunkel, Briana Ryan and Carli Bailey as starters as well as letterwinner Rilee Howard.
“We have some experience returning and have some athletes on our team. We are a shorter team but we will be a quicker team than we have had in the past,” Smith said. “We’ve been working on our defense this year. But we’ll have to have some smart moments in order to pull together.”
Ansley-Litchfield will play both Amherst and Elm Creek at the Amherst Trianngular Thursday. Smith said the Spartans are ready to get the season underway.
“I had a few players come up to me and say that they just want to play the game, just because it seems like it’s been too long since the practices got started,” Smith said. “They are ready to go.”
With the season getting under way Thursday, here are a few other storylines as well as teams to watch for this season:
- Coaches still going at it: While Hoblyn retired last season, a few longtime coaches are still going strong. Grand Island Central Catholic’s Sharon Zavala is in her 45th year as the Crusader coach, while Hastings St. Cecilia coach Alan VanCura is in his 42nd year with the Hawkettes, Grand Island Senior High’s Bill Root is in his 38th year overall and 19th season with the Islanders, and Hampton’s Diane Torson is going into her 34th season.
- Other new coaches: Other than Smith, there will be new coaches at other schools. Libby Lollman will be the new coach at Adams Central, while Heidi Widick is the new coach at Heartland and Amy Schrieber takes over the reigns at Nebraska Christian.
- St. Paul: The Wildcats had one of their best seasons ever last year in finishing 35-2 and taking third at the state volleyball tournament. Even though they lose Hayley Fox, who had over 500 kills for St. Paul last year, they still return a lot in what coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks says could be one of his deepest teams during his 13 years at the school. That should make them a strong contender in C-1 once again.
- Grand Island CC and Hastings St. Cecilia in C-2: With GICC dropping down to C-2, expect the Crusaders and St. Cecilia to be two of the top teams in Class this season. With that in mind, the two teams could have an opportunity to face each other five times this season. Both teams are part of the Centennial Conference and will be in the Holdrege Tournament. The two teams are both in the Class C-2, Subdistrict 9 Tournament. The first matchup between the two schools takes place Sept. 5 at St. Cecilia.
- The streak: Northwest has made the state tournament for the past 18 years. That is a three-way tie for third for consecutive years of qualifying to the state tournament with Omaha Marian, who also has made state the past 18 years, and Columbus Scotus. Can the Vikings make it 19?
- Nebraska Christian in D-2: Just two years ago, Nebraska Christian reached the Class C-2 state semifinals. Last year, they dropped down to D-1 and made the state volleyball tournament. This season, the Eagles will be in Class D-2 where they should do well. Look for Grace Langemeier to be one of the top players in D-2 this season.
I’m sure there will be lots of other storylines to watch for this season.
So good luck to all the teams this season. With that in mind, let’s get the season started by quoting what I ended last year’s column with what state volleyball PA Steve Lamon always says: “LET’S PLAY VOLLEYBALL!!!!”
