Christian Ellsworth fired a perfect touchdown strike when it comes to giving his coaching career a jump start.
Four years after graduating from Northwest in 2016 with a then school-record 5,230 career passing yards in tow, Ellsworth officially began as a graduate assistant coach at Kansas State this week.
“It’s unbelievable,” Ellsworth said. “It’s definitely something that I wanted to do as long as I could remember — be a college football coach. Now I get that opportunity.”
And while Ellsworth will be making his debut in the coaching ranks for the upcoming season, he also is juggling another important role right now.
At an age when most college graduates are looking for that first job, Ellsworth has a large say in when his job will really pick up.
The NCAA Division I football oversight committee is developing and planning scenarios for how — or even if — the major college football season will take place with the coronavirus pandemic continuing around the nation.
There are 15 voting members on that committee, including just one player representing the Football Championship Subdivision and Football Bowl Subdivision combined.
That one player is Christian Ellsworth.
‘And then there’s me’
Ellsworth had a knack for finding the open receiver and zipping a quick pass to him during his career at Northwest.
Now he’s had to translate that skill into being able to multitask, especially in the current world of social distancing.
“Sometimes I have a coaching staff meeting in one ear and a football oversight committee meeting in the other, and I do my best to participate in both,” Ellsworth said.
And about that position on the football oversight committee...
Yes, Ellsworth said he is amazed about being a part of that, representing not only the University of Northern Iowa but all of Division I football players as well until his term expires in June.
“I’m in a meeting, and there’s the AD from Alabama (Greg Byrne), the AD from Penn State (Sandy Barbour), the AD from Utah (Mark Harlan), the Missouri Valley Conference commissioner (Patty Viverito),” Ellsworth said. “And then there’s me.”
The committee, which also includes four non-voting members (Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields is the FBS representative), is meeting on a weekly basis with the future season the main topic.
The committee took steps towards a season by suggesting last week that a six-week time frame take place for teams to prepare before games kick off.
Ellsworth said he can’t publicly share the consensus of the committee about any of its discussions, but he has his own personal opinion on whether a football season will take place this upcoming school year.
“If you ask ADs, if you ask players, if you ask coaches if they want to play football, the answer is yes,” Ellsworth said. “It is too important. It is an amazing experience for student-athletes.
“Another important factor is that football funds other sports, especially at small schools. If a small school plays a game at Kansas State, that guaranteed money is really important for their athletic department.”
How that season will look — fans in stands? — is something that has to be figured out. While the money is important, safety is a big concern for the decision-makers.
“If we do it, we have to be confident in bringing 120 young men back to a campus,” Ellsworth said. “Our discussions are a work in progress.”
‘It just didn’t feel right’
Ellsworth’s on-field career at UNI didn’t go as planned. He never saw action in a game.
“I had an interesting career,” Ellsworth said. “UNI probably was not the best fit looking back. But I enjoyed my time there, and I was able to acquire skills that will benefit me in the future.”
In fact, Ellsworth may not be a graduate assistant coach at Kansas State or a member of the football oversight committee if it weren’t for his setbacks as a player, which came due to an injury.
“In 2016 when I graduated from Northwest, I was ready to go and compete,” Ellsworth said. “I was ready to play and I was told that I would have that opportunity. I worked my way up the depth chart and I was the backup for a few games during my redshirt freshman season.”
Then came a torn labrum during the summer of 2018 prior to Ellsworth’s sophomore season, and everything changed.
“I tried to avoid surgery,” he said. “I knew once I had surgery, it was going to be a long road to recovery.”
Ellsworth kept battling through, but after the season surgery became unavoidable.
“After the season, I knew it just didn’t feel right,” he said.
That led to the decision to have surgery in Kearney.
“I knew as soon as I was opened up, I’d be out for the year,” Ellsworth said. “I couldn’t play in 2019. I had to do what was best for me. I wanted to start my coaching career. I wanted that opportunity.”
And a connection from UNI led Ellsworth to Manhattan, Kansas.
Making the most of the situation
Even though he didn’t step onto the field during a game, Ellsworth still wanted to find a way to help his teammates during his time at UNI.
He did that — as well as many, many other athletes.
“I wanted to make the most out of the situation,” Ellsworth said. “I had doubts. I wasn’t doing what I wanted to do in football. But I knew there were ways to benefit others around me.”
So Ellsworth became a member of the University of Northern Iowa’s student-athlete advisory committee. Just like at every major college, UNI’s student-athlete advisory committee is made up of two representatives from each sport.
“My job as the football representative along with the other football representative was to act as a bridge between coaches, administration and teammates,” Ellsworth said. “If a new rule came into college football, I had to understand it and be a reference for my teammates.”
As a sophomore, Ellsworth became one of UNI’s representatives on the Missouri Valley Conference student-athlete advisory committee. That was made up of one male and one female representative from each of the 10 conference schools.
“We’d have a meeting in St. Louis three or four times a year,” Ellsworth said. “We’d look at new legislation from the NCAA and learn how it could affect all students, not just UNI students.”
After six months on the MVC SAAC, Ellsworth was named the conference’s representative on the NCAA Division I SAAC.
Ellsworth, along with 31 other conference representatives, responded to proposed NCAA legislation and recommended their own legislation. One of the big topics during Ellsworth’s time was the movement to allow college athletes to get compensated for their name, image and likeness.
And then came Ellsworth’s position on the football oversight committee.
“I represent all Division I players,” Ellsworth said. “It also allows me to make amazing connections, so it couldn’t be more perfect. It has allowed me to meet people who will be great references.”
Connections lead to K-State
Making connections hasn’t been a problem for Ellsworth, who quickly stands out as very personable and likable minutes into any conversation.
And those types of connections helped him become a graduate assistant coach at Kansas State.
One of Ellsworth’s favorite college football players was Collin Klein, the Kansas State quarterback who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012.
So Ellsworth was thrilled when Klein became UNI’s quarterbacks coach during his redshirt season.
Klein departed after that year to take the QB coaching position at his alma mater, but Ellsworth stayed in touch.
When Ellsworth was debating about whether to have surgery on his labrum or not, Klein was one of the people he would call or text to get feedback about his options.
“He knew I wanted to get into coaching after I graduated in December of 2019,” Ellsworth said. “Coach Klein told me to come down for an interview.”
Klein, now Kansas State’s offensive coordinator, wasn’t the only reason Ellsworth felt comfortable with the Wildcats’ staff. He also liked head coach Chris Klieman right away.
“He’s a Missouri Valley guy from coaching at North Dakota State, so we had that same foundation,” Ellsworth said.
In February, Ellsworth received an offer to become a volunteer coach at Kansas State. After an important discussion — one with his fiancée whom he will marry this summer — the decision was made to accept that offer.
“I knew at this stage I would do whatever it takes to get started,” Ellsworth said. “I was happy to do volunteer work if it meant that I got to chase my dream.”
Now three months later, Ellsworth is a graduate assistant coach for Kansas State’s offensive line.
“I had interviewed at Vanderbilt and I was talking with Stanford and was going to go out there before the coronavirus pandemic started,” he said. “But I thought Kansas State would be a great fit.”
An eye to the future
A quarterback helping coach the offensive line might seem like an odd fit on the surface.
But Ellsworth always looks at the big picture, much like a quarterback waiting to see which of three simultaneous routes leads to the best option.
No playing time in college? Find a way to turn that into preparation to become a college football coach.
“I was out two years with an injury,” Ellsworth said. “My other two, I was standing on the sidelines signaling in plays. I had a headset on every single play when I was in a UNI uniform.”
Not only that, but Ellsworth went beyond just wearing a headset. He made sure that the football managers — which included younger brother Preston — set him up with a headset that also allowed him to listen in on the UNI defensive coaches.
“I’d go through game moments,” he said. “If I were the offensive coordinator, what would I do in this situation? What would I be calling? How would I talk to a quarterback coming off the field after making a bad play or making a great play?”
Wanting a complete understanding of an offense — and football as a whole — is why Ellsworth is thrilled to be a grad assistant for the offensive line at Kansas State.
“Working with the offensive line for two or three years will be great for me,” he said. “I played quarterback my entire life. I know what goes on in the QB room. I’d be comfortable going into the running backs room or the tight ends room.
“The offensive line is a different animal. I want to understand what goes on there.”
As a graduate assistant, Ellsworth said his job is to do whatever it takes to make the position coaches’ jobs easier. He’ll work on daily preparation of video, whether it is on future opponents or on the Wildcats themselves.
He’ll also assist with recruiting, especially in his home state.
“We have a good footprint in Nebraska, and I want to help increase that,” Ellsworth said.
Power Five goals
The excitement of a college football game day is something that can’t be topped in the world of sports. That’s what Ellsworth believes, and that is why coaching at that level always appealed to him.
In addition to that passion and emotion that surrounds a packed football stadium on an autumn Saturday, there is that huge role that college coaches can play in student-athlete’s lives.
“I have a desire to help people achieve their dreams and goals,” he said. “You get to coach 120 guys every single year and help them learn to be better men and better students. You help them be the best that they can be.”
And, along the way, Ellsworth hopes to be the best coach that he can be. Not surprisingly with everything that he has done over the past four years, Ellsworth has lofty goals for his future.
“My goal is to be a head coach at a Power Five conference,” Ellsworth said. “I know that could take a long time. In the short term, I want to coach as a graduate assistant or quality control coach. Then I would like to move to be a position coach and hopefully be an offensive coordinator in eight to 10 years. Then hopefully I will have the opportunity to become a head coach after that.”
For someone who is entering the coaching business while also having a say about the near-term future of college football, it wouldn’t be wise to bet against Ellsworth reaching his goals.
