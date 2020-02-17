When a team needs a little spark, it never hurts to have a player like Whitney Brown.
Brown proved that again Monday as postseason play began for defending Class B champion Northwest.
The standout guard hit three straight 3-point tries in the third quarter to help the No. 5 Vikings pull away from Aurora for a 66-45 victory in the Subdistrict 6 semifinals.
Both teams connected on their shots early on, and the Huskies (5-14) only trailed Northwest 26-21 at the half.
Brown’s burst of 3-pointers helped increase that lead to 41-24.
“I think Whitney hit a couple really big threes in the third quarter, and that really sparked us,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “That’s what we need this time of year. Great players have to make great plays, and Whit certainly did that for us tonight.”
The Vikings (17-5) were looking for that type of run to get some separation.
“I think we just needed to string together some stops with some good offensive possessions,” Moerer said. “We were close a couple times in the first half to taking control, but after halftime I think we focused in a little better and were able to create that separation fairly early.”
Brown finished with 29 points and was 7-for-10 from behind the 3-point line. Both teams shot well from deep, combining to go 15-for-29.
“They shot the ball really well, and they do,” Moerer said. “We knew coming in they’re a good shooting ballclub, fundamentally sound and really athletic. So you’ve got to defend this time of year, and we had to tighten that down in the second half.”
And, for the most part, the Vikings did tighten down defensively as they pulled away.
“I was happy we defended the post a little better,” Moerer said. “We did a little better denying three looks, although they still hit some. But, again, they’re pretty good shooters.”
Shanae Suttles added 10 points for the Vikings, who host No. 4 York in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. subdistrict championship game. The Dukes topped Northwest 47-43 on Jan. 11.
Cassidy Knust led Aurora with 17 points while Kassidy Hudson added 13.
Northwest 66, Aurora 45
AURORA (5-14)
Emily Erickson 0-1 0-0 0, Cassidy Knust 7-16 0-2 17, Kassidy Hudson 5-11 1-2 13, Kasey Schuster 0-0 0-0 0, Kylee Olsen 4-7 0-0 9, Delaney Nachtigal 1-3 0-0 2, Jaylee Schuster 0-2 2-2 2, Brooklyn Moody 0-1 0-0 0, Alexandra Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Elizabeth Hutsell 0-1 0-0 0, Kylie Larson 0-0 0-0 0, Kylee Crosby 0-1 0-0 0, Eva Fehringer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-45 3-6 45.
NORTHWEST (17-5)
Whitney Brown 9-16 4-5 29, Claire Caspersen 3-7 0-0 6, Lauren Hauser 2-5 2-2 6, Shanae Suttles 3-8 1-4 10, Skylee Nelson 2-5 0-2 5, Taylor Paul 0-0 0-0 0, Adriana Esquivel 3-4 2-4 8, Alexis Julesgard 0-4 0-0 0, Bailey Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Makenzie Paul 0-0 0-0 0, Ellie Apfel 0-0 0-0 0, Macey Bosard 0-0 2-2 2, Rebecca Mader 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 13-19 66.
Aurora 12 9 10 14—45
Northwest 17 9 16 22—66
3-point field goals—Aurora 6-12 (Erickson 0-1, Knust 3-7, Hudson 2-2, Olsen 1-1, J. Schuster 0-1), NW 9-17 (Brown 7-10, Hauser 0-1, Suttles 1-4, Nelson 1-1, Julesgard 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Aurora 26 (Hudson, Olsen 6), NW 30 (Hauser 8). Assists—Aurora 5, NW 12 (Hauser, Suttles 3). Turnovers—Aurora 11, NW 7. Total fouls—Aurora 15, NW 12. Technicals—none.
York 51, Hastings 40
Class B No. 9-rated Hastings stayed closer to No. 4 York this time around.
But it still wasn’t enough.
The Dukes used a 21-point performance from junior Maddie Portwine to top the Tigers 51-40 Monday in the Subdistrict 6 semifinals.
Portwine finished 8-for-15 from the floor and had three 3-pointers.
York (16-7) scored the first six points in the game and never trailed, pulling away for a 32-21 halftime lead after the Tigers (12-8) had tied it up at 7.
Natalia Dick and Mattie Pohl both added 11 points for the Dukes.
Hastings, which lost to York 51-21 on Dec. 21, was led by Maddie Hilgendorf’s 13 points and saw a five-game winning streak snapped. However, the Tigers are still in line to be involved in a district final on Saturday.
York 51, Hastings 40
HASTINGS (12-8)
KK Laux 2-6 0-1 4, Dacey Sealey 2-7 1-2 5, Mak Long 3-6, 1-3 8, Daelene Hinrichs 0-3 0-0 0, Lauren Hinrichs 4-8 0-0 8, Maddie Hilgendorf 5-8 3-7 13, Nyaguor Duang 0-1 0-0 0, Rileigh Borrell 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Tripe 0-0 0-0 0, Gracyn Ossowski 0-0 2-2 2, Jayden Scheetz 0-0 0-0 0, Brittany Ochsner 0-0 0-0 0, Aubry Sweley 0-1 0-0 0, Charli Coil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-40 7-15 40.
YORK (16-7)
Masa Scheierman 1-5 2-2 4, Addison Legg 0-3 0-0 0, Destiny Shepherd 1-3 1-2 4, Maddie Portwine 7-15 1-2 21, Natalia Dick 4-4 3-5 11, Meaghan Rowe 0-1 0-0 0, Mattie Pohl 3-6 3-3 11, Brynn Hirschfeld 0-0 0-0 0, Josie Loosvelt 0-0 0-0 0, Lauryn Haggadone 0-0 0-2 0, Mia Burke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-37 10-17 51.
Hastings 11 10 8 11—40
York 15 17 12 7—51
3-point field goals—Hastings 1-4 (Laux 0-2, Sealey 0-1, Long 0-1), York 4-10 (Scheierman 0-1, Legg 0-1, Shepherd 1-2, Portman 3-6). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Hastings 23 (Sealey 6), York 30 (Dick 9). Assists—Hastings 5 (L. Hinrichs, Hilgendorf 2), York 6 (Pohl 3). Turnovers—Hastings 8, York 11. Total fouls—Hastings 12, York 15. Technicals—none.
