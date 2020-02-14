Scott Randall hopes the Central Nebraska Bowling Club state tournament is a preview of even bigger things to come for the sport in the state of Nebraska.
Westside Lanes in Grand Island will host Sunday’s CNBC state championships with competition starting at 9 a.m. The meet, which includes 12 varsity girls teams and 10 varsity boys squads — as well as a junior varsity state tournament — will have nearly 175 high school student-athletes bowling approximately 700 total games on 22 lanes.
“We’re excited about Sunday’s state tournament and our ultimate goal is for bowling to be recognized by the Nebraska School Activities Association as an official high school sport,” said Randall, who is the CNBC president and head coach of the Northwest/Grand Island Central Catholic varsity girls team. “Looking at how everything stands right now, we feel like we’re close.”
Randall said two previous attempts to have high school bowling sanctioned by the NSAA have failed. However, with additional support from Omaha-area club programs, Randall said he’s hopeful the third time will be a charm.
“The bottom line is that bowling is a lot of fun and it’s a lifetime sport that has no limitations — you can compete if you’re 6 years old or 80 years old,” Randall said. “There are programs for Special Olympics in bowling and regardless of what your athletic ability is or what kind of shape you’re in, with its handicapping system, bowling is a leveling sport where it’s equal across the board.
“Plus, you have a lot of colleges that are adding bowling as a sport and that’s great for kids.”
Programs competing in the CNBC take part in a 12-week season that begins in November and culminates with the state tournament in February. In addition to enjoying friendly competition, student-athletes can earn scholarships throughout the course of the season.
“We have money that has been donated to us and we have fundraisers and 50-50 raffles, so we’re basically self-sufficient with some help from generous sponsors,” Randall said. “Our whole goal is to make sure that these kids can bowl at the next level if that’s something they would like to pursue.”
Teams scheduled to compete on Sunday include: Adams Central, Arapahoe, Broken Bow, Burwell, Adams Central, Grand Island Senior High/Heartland Lutheran, Hastings High, Holdrege, Kearney, Northwest/GICC, Ravenna and York.
The state tournament will be double-elimination Baker Format (best three out of five).
Teams will be seeded based on their performances at the CNBC district tournament on Feb. 9 at the Big Apple Fun Center in Kearney.
The GISH/Heartland Lutheran girls were district champions, while Northwest/GICC was the district runner-up. In boys district action, Hastings was the winner and York placed second.
Spectators are encouraged to attend Sunday and the tournament will be broadcast on Facebook Live via the CNBC Facebook page. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students (children age 12 and under will be admitted free) with 100% of the gate going to fund scholarships for the participants.
Medals and plaques will be presented to the champions and second-place teams, while the top two finishers in the JV division will receive gold and silver pins, respectively. Concessions and several raffles will be available.
“We’d love for everyone to come and check it out — there will be a lot of energy in the building,” Randall said. “Hopefully, seeing this event here on Sunday will encourage more kids to sign up next year.”
Randall said college bowling coaches were invited from programs such as College of St. Mary, Hastings College, Iowa Western Community College, Midland University, Morningside College, Peru State and Wayne State.
“There are a lot of great student-athletes from all four of the high schools in Grand Island and we’ve had kids from our program go on and bowl at the next level,” Randall said. “It’s an eye-opening deal because bowling is such a closed sport here in this town that it probably doesn’t get the publicity it needs at the high school level, but we’re working to change that.
“All of the athletics directors at our four city high schools have been supportive since the get-go. They have done a great job of promoting it for us.”
Randall added that the CNBC state tournament wouldn’t be possible without the support of Westside Lanes.
“Westside Lanes has been great in supporting us,” Randall said. “I really want to thank (owners) Jerry Pomplun and Galen Keas as well as (general manager) Micah Pomplun. They go completely out of their way to make sure the kids get times to practice and a site to host tournaments.”
