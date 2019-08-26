There were no real surprises. When the Huskers open the season Saturday against South Alabama, Adrian Martinez will be the quarterback and either Dedrick Mills or Maurice Washington will be lined up behind him at running back.
But whether Washington is playing is yet to be determined. The sophomore from Stockton, California, is still involved with the court case back home that may not be completed until after the first game.
Washington, 19, was accused of sending a video to his ex-girlfriend performing a sex act when she was 15. Washington was not involved in the filming of the video or the act itself.
His next court date is Sept. 3, three days after the opener against South Alabama.
“We’re still trying to determine what is going on with Maurice,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday at his weekly press conference. “I’ve said this before, we’re taking his issues very seriously. We’ve got to wait and get more clarity and resolution before the week comes up and have several people sit down and determine what is the best decision.”
Frost still isn’t sure if the university will allow Washington to play. That’s yet to be determined.
“We’re having those discussions. We will continue to have those discussions,” Frost said. “I think there are certain things that will lead to him absolutely letting him play and certain things that would happen that would lead us to considering it. That still has to be worked through, and we’re still trying to gather information to make a good decision for this weekend.”
Frost said he’s just coaching the team. Others will make the ultimate decision.
“Those things are being worked out by other people
that do that for a living,” he said. “Like I said, we’re taking it very seriously and are going to try and do what’s right for everybody involved.”
If Washington isn’t available — and maybe even if he is — Mills will line up at running back on the Huskers first play on Saturday. Mills and Washington were listed as co-No. 1’s on the depth chart.
The junior college transfer who played his freshman season at Georgia Tech says he’ll be ready when called upon.
“This is football and this is my life,” he said. “I give my all every day, I go out there. I don’t want to say terrifying, but me and Mo [Barry] go out there and we’ve been at practice going at it and all the running backs have been going at it and having the No. 1 job, I appreciate it.”
Mills isn’t the only newcomer who may be starting Saturday. Kanawai Noa, a senior transfer from the University of California, is listed No. 1 at one wide receiver spot. True freshman Wan’Dale Robinson is at the other wide receiver.
“Wan’Dale has done a great job coming in and learning. We feel like we can use him in multiple spots,” Frost said. “He picked up the offense really fast. He is one of the kids that we have that just really understands football, understands space, how to get open, concepts, and on top of that he is a talented kid.”
On the defensive side, senior Darrion Daniels is No. 1 at nose guard. The 340-pound former Oklahoma State player joined the program early this year as a graduate transfer to play along with his brother, sophomore Damion who is listed second at nose guard.
Darrion Daniels said it’s good for the players to know where they stand heading into the opener.
“For those who are playing to be like now this is my turn to do X, Y and Z,” he said. “And for the guys who are next up it puts a lot of pressure on them because it’s like, I’m not in that position I want to be in right now, but I have to stay ready at all times because it’s Division I football, anything can happen.”
Senior twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis will man the defensive end spots to start.
“The defensive line is probably the place where we’re the most veteran and have the most seniors,” Frost said. “We also have some really good young players there. So we didn’t go too deep on the depth chart because we didn’t want to leave anyone out toward the bottom. But there’s a lot of guys that we feel great about that are ready to play now.”
Frost said his hope was to build off the 4-2 finish to last season that came after an 0-6 start.
“I think our guys have done that from winter conditioning to spring ball to summer conditioning to now,” he said. “We’re a lot better football team, I’ve said that repeatedly, but we’re better at almost every position. We’re better at every position group I believe.
“I think we’re going to be better on special teams and more talented. That’s all great, but we need to go out as a team and play like we’ve been practicing and try to earn some wins.”